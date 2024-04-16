Mattress fundraiser planned for McDonald County High School band

Apr. 16—ANDERSON, Mo. — The McDonald County High School band will host a one-day mattress fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. on Saturday, May 11. On that day, the high school will be transformed into a mattress showroom.

There will be 30 mattress styles on display in all sizes for customers to try. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames, weighted blankets, CordaRoy's Convertible chairs and mattress protectors will be available as well. Brands such as Simmons Beautyrest, Wellsville and Southerland come with full-factory warranties, are made to order, and will be available two to three weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is available.

Custom Fundraising Solutions first introduced The Mattress Fundraiser to the Cleveland, Ohio, market in 2005. The company now has nearly 100 locations and works with more than 3,000 schools nationwide.

For information about the sale, go to bit.ly/beds4mcdonaldcounty24.