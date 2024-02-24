Matthieu Blazy Moves With Intention for Bottega Veneta Fall 2024

Matthieu Blazy has made one thing clear with his work at Bottega Veneta: He doesn't need a lot of flash to shine.

His collections really flourish in the details, their magic lying in the make: tromp l'oeil jeans that are actually made of leather, not denim; thick knits you won't believe are, yep, also leather; an A-line skirt with leather fringe coming out from underneath and giving it volume, almost like a petticoat would. (He loves to challenge what we think we can do with leather.) Blazy has been able to cultivate a fascination with how his clothes are made, resulting in equal parts curiosity and excitement. Not many can get audiences stoked about a grey wool coat — but Blazy's is an expression of craft and of elegance. The brand epitomizes luxury by centering the practice of making really good clothes.

For Fall 2024, the focus is appropriate for the season, with an emphasis on outerwear (with rounded shoulders and slightly ballooned sleeves) and layers (in the form of double shirts and turtlenecks under button-downs). Elsewhere, the shoulders are sharp, collars high and the hems hit below mid-calf. (And fringe remains Blazy's decoration of choice.) Everything feels deliberate, every line clearly drawn and every movement carefully considered: When a scarf attachment drapes to one side and floats behind the model wearing it, or when the tiered ruffles on a skirt seem to stand on their own, you know this is how they're meant to look.

Keep scrolling to see every look from Bottega Veneta Fall 2024.

Bottega Veneta Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

