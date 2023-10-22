Matthew Gray Gubler Just Revealed If He’d Ever Return to ‘Criminal Minds’



Is there a day when we'll see Matthew Gray Gubler back in the Criminal Minds universe? If the actor has his way, absolutely.

When Criminal Minds: Evolution was first announced in February 2022, longtime viewers were disappointed to learn that Matthew would not return to the TV franchise to portray the fan-favorite character Dr. Spencer Reid. While the series' showrunner shared that Matthew was too busy with other projects to participate in the reboot, folks still held out hope that they'd see him on their screens once more.

Well, it looks like fans may get their wish, as Matthew just revealed whether he'd want to come back for another round in the BAU.

"Of course! I would be honored. I would absolutely love that," he said during a September 29 appearance on The Six O'Clock Show. "They did a newer spin-off of the show, but it was filming during a time when I was shooting something else. But I can't wait — hopefully it will soon work out."

Because Matthew's time on Criminal Minds was so well-loved by fans, naturally hearing his thoughts about coming back to the franchise left everyone in a tizzy on social media.

"PLEASE I'M BEGGING BRING SPENCER BACK IN SEASON 17," one person begged on TikTok. "I really hope he'll be back in Criminal Minds 🤞," another wrote. "Ummmm I would love to see him back on the show and this seems promising," a different viewer added.

While this is the first time Matthew has spoken out about his return to the procedural drama for season 2, it turns out he's been thinking about coming back to acting for a while. When he spoke to Good Housekeeping in September about his future plans in entertainment, he hinted that he may be back on TV sooner than people think.

"I am sure I'll go back to comedy and to acting and all of that," he said. "I'm just not sure when, but I know I look forward to it."



What's more, his co-star A.J. Cook shared a similar sentiment about Matthew coming back when she spoke to Good Housekeeping in January. "He wants to do it. He wants to be involved," she explained at the time. "It's just the timing hasn't been right yet... He would absolutely come back if the timing could work."

If this proves anything, then we need to keep our fingers crossed for Spencer Reid to come back for an all-new case!

