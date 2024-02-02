Masters of the Air: ‘I was one of the Bomber Boys shot down by the Nazis – this is how I survived’

An exclusive extract from the memoir of Frank Murphy of the 100th Bombardment Group of the US Eighth Air Force.

At exactly 10.30am on Sunday October 10 1943, the silence in the morning air of the peaceful, pastoral countryside surrounding Thorpe Abbotts, our air base in Norfolk, gave way to the reverberation and roar of aircraft starting their engines.

Our target for the day would be the railroad marshalling yards in the built-up eastern section of the beautiful cathedral city of Münster, Germany.

I recall no spontaneous outcries of shock or dismay at that morning’s briefing. Reaching the city did not entail a deep penetration mission: Münster is only 35 miles from the Dutch border.

Even before Crew No 31 set out, our group had been terribly maimed by the incessant unescorted operations and the Luftwaffe’s no-quarter defence of past weeks. By the evening of October 9, just 19 of 30 crews were flight-ready, not even enough to fill the standard 21 aircraft formation of six B-17s in the lead and low squadrons and nine in the high squadron.

The same pitiful anaemia could be seen on the hardstands at Thorpe Abbotts, which had been occupied by the US Army Eighth Air Force (the “Mighty Eighth”) as a bomber base only since June of that same year.

Some 48 hours before Münster, the 100th Bomb Group (BG) had possessed 43 aircraft. The formation on October 10 was an emaciated and already battered lot of 17 planes when it lifted off on that fresh and cool morning.

Lieutenant Frank Murphy pictured in July 1942 - Murphy Collection

Minutes after starting our engines, the familiar processions of aircraft crept along the perimeter strip to the ends of runways, where each would await his turn to take off. We were fourth in line. At 11.13am, Crew No 31 made its final takeoff.

The Germans were aware of an impending large-scale attack by the Eighth for the third day in a row long before we departed England. We arrived at our initial point at Haltern at about 2.50pm.

The 95th BG made a 45-degree turn to the left and commenced its bombing run. The 100th BG continued its original course for about one minute, and then turned left to follow the 95th over the target. We began our bomb run at our prescribed altitude of 23,000ft.

At almost the same time, I heard a voice on the intercom calling, “Fighters, fighters, nine o’clock low, two o’clock low, three o’clock low.”

The sky quickly filled with aeroplanes at varying altitudes, below us and on all sides. I stopped counting at more than 60 German fighter aircraft rising to resist us, before turning to charge my guns in preparation for firing.

The fighters came after us in steady waves, climbing and racing out ahead of us in trail, winging over and swarming to the attack with all guns blazing and, at the last second, flying directly through our formation, veering away, or rolling over and making a split-S just yards in front of us to drop away toward the ground.

As one element broke away, another turned to the attack far ahead of us. They came, and came, and came, often passing so close we could distinctly see the German pilots in their cockpits.

I have a recollection of someone crying out, “Here they come! Fire! Fire now! Fire! Fire! Fire!”

B-17s on a bombing run under a very heavy flak attack - 457th Bomb Group

More than once, I stopped shooting, turned my head away, held my breath, and closed my eyes as I trembled and shook, expecting head-on collisions that miraculously did not happen.

We completed our bomb run and began a long, gradual left turn to our rally point with the 95th and 390th BGs. I looked out of my left window and saw a B-17 about 500-600ft below us falling away steeply with its left wing enveloped in sheets of red and yellow flames.

As we turned away from the city, the Luftwaffe fighters returned with a vengeance. We seemed to be all alone. Moments later, as I was firing the left nose gun at the attacking German fighters, a violent explosion just behind me and to my left sent me crashing to the floor.

I immediately felt a burning sensation in my left arm and shoulder as they began to ache and go numb. I knew I had been hit. As I struggled to stand up, slipping and sliding on expended shell casings, our bombardier, Augie Gaspar, turned and vigorously motioned with the palm of his right hand down for me not to get up.

Out of the corner of my eye, I saw someone coming down through the floorboard door from the pilots’ compartment. It was our co-pilot, Glenn Graham. He had taken off his oxygen mask.

He motioned with his right arm that I was to follow him, pulled the emergency release handle on the forward crew door, kicked it away, and bailed out. I was aghast as I watched him rapidly drop away and disappear behind the plane.

I had not heard the alarm bell go off. But I knew. It was all over. We were going down.

I clipped on my parachute chest pack, crawled to the door, and dangled my feet in the opening. The countryside 20,000ft below was a vast, multicoloured checkerboard of dark strips of forest and rich, green fields. But it looked miles away.

I eased out with my hands at my sides. The Earth was spinning around me. I was tumbling. I shut my eyes and waited until I felt sure I had cleared the airplane – undoubtedly no more than a matter of seconds, then I jerked the “D” ring of the ripcord on my parachute so hard I have no idea what happened to it.

A mass of material flashed in front of my face. Almost simultaneously, I heard a loud thwack sound and felt a sharp jerk as my fall was broken. Mercifully, my parachute had opened. I remember looking at my watch; it was 3.10 in the afternoon.

Suddenly, it seemed deathly quiet. There was no more battle noise, no guns firing, no smell of cordite, no engines straining, no intercom chatter. Since March 1942, when I first sat at my navigator’s table aboard a B-17, I had flown more than 612 hours in training and 126 hours in combat.

In that time, I had grown accustomed – as much as anyone could – to the deafening racket made by those four Wright Cyclone engines. Not until I bailed out into that cold and quiet air did I truly realise how noisy it was inside the B-17.

A post-crash photo of Frank's plane, Aw-R-Go, showing parts of the tail section - Murphy Collection

Off in the distance, a lone Messerschmitt Bf 109 fighter was making a wide arc around me. He flew straight at me. I froze. I prayed. I shut my eyes and squeezed them. I held my breath. I scrunched up as best I could with my deadweight hanging in a parachute. Was he going to open fire? He did not.

He did, however, pass so close above me as he flew away that I began to swing wildly in the violently turbulent air.

Once more, I was totally panic-stricken, certain my parachute was going to collapse. I almost wished the pilot had shot me. After a few moments, to my intense relief, my parachute again blossomed open above me, and all was quiet. I continued my fall.

It was not until I was several hundred feet above the ground that I realised how fast I was falling, almost 17ft per second. And, although the air crews in England had often discussed the need to relax just before striking the ground, I instinctively stiffened. Upon impact, I turned my left ankle badly and crumpled over.

My left arm and shoulder were in shock and without feeling as a result of numerous small shrapnel wounds. Several shrouds from my parachute were strung on top of me crosswise. I felt weak and exhausted and was having much difficulty trying to unbuckle my parachute harness using only my right arm.

As I struggled to extricate myself, two men and a boy cautiously approached me. The older of the men, a short, compact man wearing a pea cap, edged closer. Behind him, his son, then aged 11, carefully looked on. All were completely unarmed. “Deutsche?” I knew he was asking if I was German.

“Nein,” I answered. “American.”

The idea of running away was out of the question. Not only was I physically and mentally drained, I was no match for three healthy people. Moreover, it was one thing to fall into France or one of the Low Countries, where a sympathetic local native might assist an Allied airman to avoid capture, but it was another thing altogether to parachute into Germany, where it was highly unlikely that anyone would assist an enemy airman to escape.

The men indicated that I should follow them. With a bit of a struggle, I gathered my parachute in my arms, and we began walking down a small dirt wagon path through some trees.

We had gone only a short distance when I saw some women standing ahead of us. As we drew near, one of them said, in perfect English, the words that would be the first that hundreds of American airmen would report hearing upon being captured: “For you, the war is over.”

Lieutenant Frank Murphy pictured second from left in a photograph featured in the Air Force Times in 1942 - Murphy Collection

On the first night of captivity at the Luftwaffe interrogation centre in Frankfurt, I spent much time speculating how long I might be held. The prospects were gloomy. But I thought about my mother, my father, and my brothers, Mike and John. I knew that my goal had to be to get home, whatever it might take.

On Sunday October 17, I was among several dozen new American prisoners to board boxcars for the 300-mile trip to the Stalag Luft III POW camp. We were dog tired, grainy eyed, grungy, stiff and sore from lying on a hard floor all night. After being ordered off the train, we were led to a large complex of huts, buildings, and sheds surrounded by a pair of barbed wire fences.

They were about 10ft high and 5ft apart. The place looked like a concentration camp. Between the fences were coils of concertina wire. Around the perimeter of the enclosure stood wooden guard towers manned by Germans with rifles, machine guns, and searchlights.

The Germans had specifically selected this site for a prisoner of war camp because they believed its soft, sandy soil would hamper tunnelling efforts by the prisoners and because, at the time it was built, it was far from all combat zones.

Crankshaft (our pilot, Lieut Charles Cruikshank), Augie and I went into the South Compound, designated for American officer prisoners and opened on September 8 1943, only one month before we were shot down.

Lieutenant Charles Cruikshank - 100th Bomb Group Foundation

This was enclosed behind two parallel barbed wire fences about 5ft apart with rolls of concertina wire between them. Inside was a “warning wire” made out of thin strips of wood. The zone between the perimeter fence and the warning wire was a no man’s land, and any prisoner entering this forbidden zone could be shot without warning.

The “kriegies” (prisoners of war) lived in 14 rooms, all of which were entered from a central corridor that ran the length of the building, with doors at each end.

When originally built, the rooms were intended to house from two to 10 men according to their size. Each block was supposed to hold 84 men, and the entire compound was designed to hold 1,175 prisoners without overcrowding. In time, these numbers would be greatly exceeded.

There was no central mess hall in the compound, and the cook-house was capable of little more than boiling water and making the unappetising soup we were served. Our food staple was the heavy, soggy, sour loaf of dark black bread, delivered several times a week. Breakfast was usually one or two thin slices with a light spread of margarine or jam and a cup of ersatz coffee.

The long months that followed were repetitious except for the weather changes. They crept by torturously, and the letters from home became more and more the focal point of my humdrum existence. This was especially so during the cold, bleak European winter.

Many of the British prisoners had been, in their words, “in the bag” for more than two years. By 1943, they had evolved from a disorganised, discontented group into a well-structured, up-and-running operation based on military customs and traditions. This transition was largely due to the wisdom and efforts of the first senior RAF officer, Wg Cdr Harry Melville Arbuthnot Day, known to all as “Wings” Day.

He was shot down in October 1939, only five weeks after the start of the war. It was Wings Day who decided that the British should conduct themselves as military officers.

Wings Day’s most valuable contribution at Stalag Luft III was his development of a massive escape organisation. He knew that the majority of the prisoners, perhaps 90 per cent, would make no escape attempt. They were not afraid; they simply did not believe they could make it through a hostile Germany to a neutral country.

But he correctly concluded that those who did not wish to make an escape attempt would do everything asked of them to assist the 10 per cent of men who would accept the risk. He created an “X” organisation headed by Sqd Ldr Roger Bushell, a South African fighter pilot, to develop and approve all escape plans.

On the night of March 24 1944, 76 RAF prisoners in the North Compound at Stalag Luft III, separated from us only by a perimeter wire fence just behind my Block 130, and led by Roger Bushell, escaped through a tunnel named “Harry”, before the Germans discovered the hole in the ground outside the wire.

The Germans immediately launched an extensive and far-reaching manhunt for the escaped prisoners. All German police, military personnel and civilians were warned by radio to be on the lookout for the escaped prisoners.

Most of the men who successfully escaped were picked up in a few days. They were not, however, immediately returned. Many were taken to a Gestapo prison at Görlitz, and returned to the North Compound a few at a time.

On April 6 1944, Gp Capt Herbert Massey was called to the office of the kommandant and stiffly told that 41 of the recaptured prisoners had been shot. Later, the cremated bodies of the dead were brought in urns, which were placed in a memorial vault.

Inside the jammed compounds at Stalag VIIA - Friends of the US Air Force Academy Library

Reprisals against all the kriegies at Stalag Luft III for the great escape were not long in coming. On March 25 1944, the Germans retaliated in the South Compound by ordering six to seven extra appells (head counts) each day.

At all hours of the night, the Germans would suddenly enter our blocks screaming, “Raus, raus!” and send us outside to stand in the cold, snow or rain for hours while they methodically searched the buildings for evidence of escape activities.

The story of this heroic, extraordinary escape, though essentially tragic, has been told and retold extensively. I can only add my deep admiration for the resourcefulness, ingenuity, dedication, patience, perseverance and courage of the men who participated in this incredible undertaking. The magnitude of the effort required to carry it out is mind-boggling to one who was a prisoner of war at Stalag Luft III at the time.

The struggle for survival was the objective of every combat soldier, sailor or airman during the war; however, men who became prisoners of war were immediately called to answer a different summons.

Once captured, American airmen POWs were no longer subjected to the unrelenting violence, the fright and the risks of injury or death still confronting their brother fliers, who would later return from all their missions, complete their combat tours and be reassigned to other duties related to the war effort.

However, as the struggle continued, survival for prisoners of war meant maintaining the resolve to win each day and prevailing over the disheartening effects of their complete loss of freedom and continuous confinement under often hard conditions totally beyond their control and that, for most of us, would continue.

I remained a prisoner until the end of the war, first in Stalag Luft III in Sagan and later at a work camp, Stalag VIIA in Moosburg – my time in captivity lasted 19 months. I feel deeply about the men who were prisoners of war with me.

All the men of the Mighty Eighth were my brothers, but in my heart, I have a special place for my fellow kriegies. A prisoner of war experiences real-time feelings of helplessness and “you’re on your own” that cannot be imagined unless you have been there.

It is difficult to put into words the sense of powerlessness and vulnerability one experiences when standing completely defenceless before a formidable armed wartime enemy of your country, knowing that the entire might of the United States is of no benefit to you.

I have often thought that when Thomas Paine said, “These are the times that try men’s souls”, he was talking about prisoners of war.

Abridged extract from Luck of the Draw: My Story of the Air War in Europe by Frank Murphy, which is out now (£25, Elliott & Thompson); books.telegraph.co.uk

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.