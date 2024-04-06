Mastering Spring grain management for a bountiful harvest

Apr. 5—DICKINSON — As farmers across the region gear up for the busy spring season, ensuring the health of stored grain becomes paramount. Ken Hellevang, a trusted authority from NDSU Extension, underscores the importance of proactive measures to safeguard crops against spoilage and infestation amidst rising temperatures.

With temperatures on the rise, the risk of grain spoilage amplifies, particularly with the sun's intense rays hitting the south side of storage bins, causing temperatures inside to soar. According to research by North Dakota State University, the storage duration of grain diminishes significantly as temperatures climb.

"Remember that some of the allowable storage life was used during the fall before the grain was cooled to near or below freezing, so there is less time for spring drying before deterioration occurs," Hellevang says. "This is particularly important for malting barley, where germination can be lost, so using a higher airflow rate to reduce the drying time is encouraged."

To mitigate these risks, Hellevang advises farmers to utilize aeration fans throughout spring to maintain grain temperatures around 30 degrees, thus averting spoilage. However, he warns against using fans when temperatures plummet, as ice or frost may obstruct ventilation, potentially damaging the bin structure.

"Also, everyone needs to become aware of safety hazards associated with handling grain and to apply recommended safety practices," Hellevang stresses. "More grain deaths occur during years with challenging conditions when there is more potential for chunks of grain to block unloading sumps or when grain columns occur."

In such instances, leaving the bin door open for increased airflow can be a viable solution.

Additionally, covering bin vents when fans are inactive prevents warm air from infiltrating, reducing the likelihood of spoilage. Moreover, monitoring grain moisture content is crucial to prevent mold and residue buildup.

For specific crops like corn and soybeans, optimal moisture levels are imperative for prolonged storage. Corn should be dried to 13-14% moisture, while soybeans require 11-12%. Failure to meet these thresholds drastically reduces storage duration, especially in warmer conditions.

Furthermore, Hellevang underscores the importance of safety, as grain-related accidents peak during challenging conditions. He urges farmers to prioritize safety practices, highlighting the potential hazards associated with handling grain, such as blockages in unloading sumps or grain columns.

For further insights and resources on effective grain management techniques, visit the NDSU Extension website at

www.ag.ndsu.edu

.