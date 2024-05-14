Master Gardener Plant Sale rescheduled to May 25

Due to forecasted inclement weather, the Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale has been rescheduled from May 18 to now take place from 8 to 11 a.m. May 25.

Join us for this once-a-year opportunity at the temporary UF/IFAS Extension Annex located at the Okaloosa Technical College (OTC) in Fort Walton Beach. The address is 1976 Lewis Turner Blvd.

There are two entrances to the OTC. Use the entrance closest to the fire station, not the main entrance, and follow the signs to the Extension building, located in the back of the campus. Here is a link with a map showing how to find our building — or call the OTC Extension Annex at 850-651-7476 for directions — go.ufl.edu/fwb-annex-map.

