‘Mass murder occured over her garden wall’: the evil of Hedwig Höss, the Auschwitz commandant’s wife

The popularity of historical dramas in film and on television has caused much controversy, as historians take issue with fictional scripts being passed off as fact, and treated as such by viewers lacking the specialist education to allow them to tell the difference. The Crown, much of which was pure invention, is an obvious example. But one apparently more insidious arrives in our cinemas this week. The Zone of Interest, directed by Jonathan Glazer, is very loosely based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Martin Amis (in fact, it borrows just one line of dialogue); the novel itself was inspired by the private lives of Rudolf Höss, for four years commandant of Auschwitz, and his wife and children.

The film has been well received, but has sparked some unease about the banality of its representation of the Höss family at Auschwitz. The critic Richard Brody argued that “Glazer keeps his hands clean” and said that the film, while moving and compelling, is an extreme example of “Holokitsch” comparing it to Taika Waititi’s (dire) 2019 satire Jojo Rabbit. But how true to life is Glazer’s depiction of the couple?

Hedwig and Rudolf met when Höss was training to be a farmer, marrying in 1929 when she was 21. It appears to have been a shotgun wedding. In Hanns and Rudolf, his carefully-researched book on Höss, Thomas Harding describes Hedwig as “a stocky woman with an oval face and a body built for hard work”.

During Höss’s time in charge of Auschwitz, the camp accounted for the deaths of, by his own admission, two-and-a-half million people. He had been accused of murdering three-and-a-half million, but claimed a million of those died from disease and starvation. It is now accepted that 1.1 million Jews died in the camp. Höss organised the most appalling genocide in history. However, Glazer’s film treads a careful line, going some way towards humanising the family, and showing that Hedwig maintained a wilful blindness about the camp, and her husband’s role. As Glazer said in an interview with this paper, “these people could be us”.

It is credible that their five children, the youngest of whom was born at the camp, were shielded from the abominable reality of their father’s life. Harding asserts, however, that “while the Höss children may not have noticed the gas chambers, their mother was aware of the mass murder occurring on the other side of her garden wall” – which is surely correct.

He recounts an incident where she hears from an SS officer about the extermination programme, which appeared to upset her: but, as Harding points out, she was happy to stay in their villa, although she apparently stopped sharing a bedroom with him. In fact, the film’s main domestic drama is when Höss is ordered away from Auschwitz and Hedwig sees the cosy life she has built there threatened.

The Höss home in 1988 - Getty

Höss took over at Auschwitz in 1940, when it was not yet an extermination camp: that would come after Heydrich and his associates had settled on the so-called “final solution” at the Wannsee Conference in January 1942. However, murder was a routine business in the camp long before then. Höss installed his family in what from photographs looks like a dull suburban villa at a corner of the 16-square mile camp, a few hundred yards from the death factory itself: the crematoria were visible from the Hösses’ bedroom on the second floor. Glazer’s film meticulously recreates this set-up, down to the view of the chimneys. In one sickeningly underplayed scene, Hedwig is shown to be sun-bathing in the garden as they spew black smoke into the summer sky.

Hedwig described her life at the villa as a “paradise”, adding that “I want to live here till I die.” There was a handsome garden (shown to be her pride and joy), with a swimming pool for the long, dusty summer days, and with cosy bedrooms for the bitter winters. The local countryside was attractive, and the family would picnic in woodland by a river (the locations in Glazer’s film are faithful) and have what the children would have considered a happy, indeed idyllic, life. Ironically, they created an animal sanctuary within the grounds of the villa.

What did they know? Hedwig and Rudolf with their family

But the ghastly realities were never far away. The villa was at some distance from the ramp where trains full of Jews and other “enemies” of the Reich would be brought in and selected by the SS either for work or, more usually, for death by gassing; or, later when the capacity of the gas chambers was insufficient, shooting. However, an ugly concrete wall was put around part of the perimeter of the villa so that the children could not see the distant crematoria chimneys, and trees were thickly planted as an additional barrier. The wall was not something anyone creating a “paradise” for her children would want around them. What did Höss tell his wife about the need for it? Its existence alone, and her acceptance of it, suggests she knew exactly what was going on beyond.

She entertained the leading villains of the Reich: Hans Frank, the Governor of Poland, Adolf Eichmann, who arranged the transport of inmates into the camp, Dr Josef Mengele, who experimented on his patients, and the head of the SS, Himmler, with whom her children were on “Uncle Heiner” terms. A frequent visitor was Hedwig’s brother, Fritz Hensel, given tours of the camp by a brother-in-law proud of the efficiencies had created there.

The idea that he said nothing to his sister of what he had seen defies belief. Fritz Hensel is not shown in Glazer’s film, but Hedwig’s mother is. She comes to stay, and Hedwig proudly shows off her newly-bourgeois lifestyle; yet her mother seems disturbed by the proximity of the camp and her daughter’s cheerful lack of curiosity, and leaves in the middle of the night.

'I want to live here till I die': Hedwig adored the house at Auschwitz

Indeed, there is plenty of other evidence from people who knew the family – some of them inmates sent to work at the villa – that Hedwig was as committed a Nazi as her husband. She shared his rampant anti-Semitism and belief in Nazism: for her closest attendants, she preferred Jehovah’s Witnesses. Her use of inmates as, effectively, slaves is further evidence of her complicity, though Harding notes that some whose lives were saved by being “employed” at the villa called Hedwig “the Angel of Auschwitz”.

The gardener, Stanislaw Dubiel, was earmarked for execution but the Hösses intervened to stop it: though Hedwig would, he said, constantly remind him of how her intervention had spared him – the implication being that if he didn’t work hard he would not be so lucky next time. Laurence Rees, in his meticulous book Auschwitz, makes it clear Hedwig knew exactly that her husband, and as such, she, had the power of life and death over such inmates, and he reports she had “a working relationship” with Dubiel.

Rudolf Höss following his extradition in 1946 - Getty

Her intervention came because she knew he was an inmate in a camp in which his death was not a possibility, but a likelihood. Dubiel added that “Frau Höss often used to say to me that all Jews had to disappear from the globe, and that there would even come a time for English Jews.” Glazer’s The Zone of Interest replicates this interaction with an unnamed maid: Sandra Hüller’s Hedwig takes out her anger on the unfortunate domestic, warning her she knows she is a Jew and could, by implication, have her killed.

Some of the villa’s furniture had been made by inmates. The house was also full of looted treasures, and Hedwig appears to have benefited personally from their tragedies. She was seen wearing a lavish fur coat taken from a female inmate, presumably before her murder; and she had jewels, trinkets and other accessories acquired in that way. Perhaps even more disgusting, she was seen sorting through the clothes of murdered children for anything suitable for her own offspring.

The film shows her inviting her friends to pick, with gleeful boredom, through the spoils delivered from the camp to her house. Indeed, Hedwig established a dress-making workshop at Auschwitz in which 25 inmates designed and sewed high-fashion clothing for Nazi women. It is clear she knew about her husband’s day-job, and was sufficiently amoral to reap the benefits of it; she was entirely complicit.

Sandra Hüller in The Zone of Interest - A24

Höss, in the end, confessed his deep shame about what he had done and apologised. That contrition was not designed to save his life, and it did not: he was hanged, appropriately enough, at Auschwitz in 1947. No such attempt at atonement came from his wife. British intelligence, according to Rees, traced her and her children to a village near Belsen after the war: Höss himself had disguised himself as a member of the Kriegsmarine, and fled separately to hide on a farm. Hedwig was arrested in March 1946 and after several days of interrogation would say to her captors only that her husband was “dead”.

Eventually, her interrogators lost patience. Rees quotes an officer in charge of her interrogation as saying that a train was shunted noisily onto a track behind her cell. “We then informed Frau Höss that the train was there to take her three sons to Siberia unless she told us where her husband was and his aliases. If she did not do this, she would have two minutes to say goodbye to her sons… we left her for 10 minutes or so with paper and pencil to write down the information we required. Fortunately our bluff worked; she wrote down the information and she and her sons were sent home.’

She was living in Stuttgart by the early 1960s. But went to America in 1989 to visit her daughter and died suddenly while there. Her family claimed her husband had refused to speak to her about his work to prevent any later “finger pointing”. Glazer, meanwhile, has said that by trying to “humanise” the Hösses he hoped to make the viewer realise his or her similarity to the perpetrators, not to the victims. The viewer must decide – but history has, it seems, already decided pretty categorically.

The Zone of Interest is in cinemas now

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.