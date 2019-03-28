Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau are officially calling it quits

Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau may have given their relationship a second chance, but after just over two decades together, the couple is getting closer to officially calling it quits.

Both E! News and People have confirmed that the pair filed documents with the King County Superior Court in Feb. 2019 to move forward with private arbitration and finalize their split. This comes nearly two years after Fualaau first filed for separation back in 2017 when they had already been married for 12 years, but remained together.

The infamous couple first made headlines after meeting in the late 90’s when Fualaau was just 12 years old and the sixth-grade student of 34-year-old Letourneau. Ultimately, she served a seven-year prison sentence for the second-degree rape of a minor and remains a registered sex offender in Washington state. But the two continued their relationship despite the legal setbacks and even had two daughters together before Fualaau was 15 years old.

Just a few months ago, in Sept. 2018, the family of four sat down for an exclusive interview with Australia’s Sunday Night, where they talked about their unconventional dynamic and how it’s become their norm. Now, a source tells People that the relationship has officially run its course.

“They really gave it the old college try,” a source told the publication. “They have a long history with two kids, but it really seems to have run its course. They worked really hard to fix things, but it still fell apart. The reconciliation just didn’t work.”

