Marlo Thomas calls this self-tanning lotion 'the best' — and it's only $44 on Amazon

Who's that girl? Why, it's Marlo Thomas, of course! The That Girl star, Emmy winner and St. Jude's advocate has long been in the public spotlight, and over the years we've noticed her skin's pretty, natural bronze tone. We were shocked to find out Ms. Thomas gets that lovely tanned look from a bottle — a bottle of St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Lotion, that is. She recently shared why she trusts St. Tropez to keep her skin safely sunkissed — no UV rays necessary — so we took some time to dive into the product itself to see just what makes it so special.

In a recent interview with New York magazine, the actress shared a collection of products she simply can't live without — and that list began with St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Lotion.

"I’ve tried all the different bronzers, and St. Tropez is the best," she told the outlet. "You don’t have to wait for the effects. Let’s say you’re going to a party tonight and you say, 'Oh, damn, I didn’t tan.' With this, you just shower, apply it, and within a half-hour, you’ll look fabulous. It makes your skin shiny and smooth, too. I’ve seen myself on television with my legs crossed, and this makes me look like I have stockings on. And the color lasts a while, about four days."

St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Lotion is the brand's signature product. It is a lightweight lotion that helps provide a natural, streak-free, and healthy-looking tan in the perfect shade to complement your skin tone. There's no pungent self-tanner smell, either — rather, it's scented with St. Tropez's "mood-boosting fragrance," which shoppers describe as "pleasant" and "as good as it gets."

The five-step process for applying this bronzing lotion:

Exfoliate about 24 hours before you plan to use the lotion. Immediately prior to application, moisturize any dry areas like feet, elbows and knees. For best results, apply using the St. Tropez Tan Applicator Mitt, starting at the ankles and working your way up with long, sweeping motions. For your back, turn the mitt back to front and apply in the same way. Ensure all areas are covered before lightly applying any excess tanning lotion remaining on the mitt over your hands and feet. Wait until the lotion has dried before getting dressed. Allow the lotion four to eight hours to work its magic, then take a shower and reveal your beautiful new tan. To maintain and prolong your color, moisturize daily, exfoliate regularly and reapply as needed.

The bronzing lotion is quick-drying and non-sticky, with no transfer to worry about — after all, no one wants to leave a them-sized stain on the couch! Your color will last for days, and you'll even enjoy the benefits of the lotion's moisturization (thanks to the quenching power of included ingredient apricot oil), which will help contribute to ultra-hydrated skin. St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Lotion is paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free and includes 100% naturally derived DHA, the latter of which helps create the cream's natural-looking bronze tone on the skin. Best of all, by using this lotion, you won't run the risk of exposing your skin to harmful UV rays.

Thomas isn't the only fan of St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Lotion. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating. "I have used many products for tanning over the years, but nothing beats St. Tropez," wrote one longtime devotee. "The result is natural looking and not the least bit orange. I wear latex gloves to apply the lotion and blend it well on my legs, arms, and chest. Make sure you have your skin moisturized with a good lotion or cream before applying the tanning lotion. It has a very pleasant smell and doesn’t rub off on clothes if you allow it to dry completely. You only need a small amount."

"I finally have the tan I've always wanted," marveled another shopper. "This bronzing lotion gives me a warm brown that has people asking me where I went on vacation. It's that natural. I apply it with my hands and there are NO STREAKS. Just wash your hands very quickly. This lotion gives instant color and has no foul smell. I use it twice a week to keep up the tan. ... I realize that people have very different reactions to self-tanners, and I've tried a lot of them, but for me this is the best one so far."

"You might think it’s pricey, but this is a great product!" raved a final fan. I get daily compliments on my 'tan.' The key to no streaks is using disposable gloves and rubbing it in thoroughly. Don’t be frightened by the dark color in the tube. It’s a beautiful golden tan!"

