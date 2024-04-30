Markets of Broome tool will brings together five local farmers markets in Broome County

Shopping and learning about farmers markets in the area has been made easier thanks to a new project by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County (CCE).

Markets of Broome brings together the five farmers markets in Broome County with a new website where visitors can learn more about hours and vendors from each market along with special events. The website is also a resource for prospective vendors to gain information and get involved with different markets.

A new cookbook, which features seasonal recipes from each of the five markets, was unveiled at a launch party on Thursday night and aims to educate people on how to use seasonal ingredients.

Markets of Broome brings local farmers markets together

The chief aim of Markets of Broome is to benefit markets, vendors and consumers.

"Markets of Broome aims to enhance the sustainability and accessibility of its five member markets, fostering a thriving agricultural community and providing residents with increased access to fresh, locally grown produce," the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County said in a statement.

Markets of Broome brings together the Binghamton Farmers Market, the Broome County Regional Farmers Market, the Little Italy Endicott Farmers Market, the Vestal Farmers Market and the Windsor Farmers Market. The markets will now provide incentive programs such as SNAP, EBT and a variety of coupons, allowing customers to get more bang for their buck to support local farms.

Laura Biasillo, Agricultural Economic Development Specialist at CCE, said market managers will also have access to professional development training, marketing and a variety of additional resources which Biasillo says will help the markets grow. Each of the five markets will remain individually run, but Markets of Broome allows for open communication, and the potential for collaboration.

Earlier this year, Markets of Broome's first collaborative event, Sweets and Treats Market, brought together a variety of local bakers, pastry chefs and confectionary artists at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market. During National Farmers Market Week in August, Markets of Broome will have a bingo card for customers to fill to encourage them to attend a variety of markets and participate in fun events, according to Biasillo.

Biasillo said an important aspect of Markets of Broome is having all the necessary information in one place, which should allow customers to plan out what market they would like to attend to best fit their schedule without needing to visit multiple pages.

Biasillo referenced upcoming collaborations between the Vestal Farmers Market and Vestal Public Library, as well as the Binghamton Farmers Market's upcoming move to Recreation Park as examples of markets as community anchors, not simply places to shop for food.

"I think it is important for us to remember that a farmers market isn't just a place to find food, but a place to engage with your community, meet your neighbors and support small businesses — and also a place to get amazing, yummy food and all sorts of local items," said Biasillo.

Schedules for Broome County Farmers Markets

Broome County Regional Farmers Market Open: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, year-round Location: 840 Upper Front St., Binghamton

Binghamton Farmers Market Open: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June-October Location: Recreation Park, Binghamton

Little Italy Farmers Market Open: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 13 to Aug. 22 (except July 4) Location: 128 Odell Ave., Endicott

Vestal Farmers Market Open: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday Location: Upper Lot next to Vestal Public Library

Windsor Farmers Market Open: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June-October, every other week November to April Location: Windsor Village Green



This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Markets of Broome website, cookbook brings together local markets