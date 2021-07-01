Mark Wahlberg shares tribute to his 'total smokeshow' wife

Mark Wahlberg is honoring his “smokeshow” wife Rhea Durham on the model’s 43rd birthday.

Wahlberg, who shares children Ella, 17, Michael, 15, Brendan, 12, and Grace, 11, with Durham, took to Instagram Thursday to post a selfie of the couple. “Happy B day babe !!!” he captioned the pic.

The Infinite actor also gushed over his wife, who he married in 2009, in a sweet Facebook post, which also included photos of the family.

“Happy birthday to my wife Rhea, who is not only a total smokeshow, but most importantly, an incredible mother to our four amazing children,” the Oscar nominee wrote. “Love you, babe!!”

The actor, whose own mother, Alma Wahlberg, recently passed away, is a big family man — he even runs a chain of restaurants with the extended Wahlberg clan. As for how he manages things under his and Durham’s own roof, he recently explained how he copes with the struggles of parenting.

“I pray for the patience,” he told People in April. “I want to be an example, with my work ethic, with my commitment to my faith, with my commitment to my family. I’ve been put in this position for a reason, it’s not to forget about where I came from. I have to utilize these talents and gifts that have been given to me to help others.”

And that commitment includes allowing himself to be a model for his children in a literal way, too. Last year, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Wahlberg shared how his family was spending their time, with a video of him getting his nails painted by his and Durham’s daughter Grace Wahlberg.

“Okay, so, 15 days into quarantine now,” Wahlberg says in the March 2020 video. “I’m getting pedicures and manicures — and apparently a full makeup. She’s got her whole kit there. Um, yeah, this is what’s happening now.”

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.