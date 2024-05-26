MarionMade!: Jodi Rife leads the way for hundreds of children to have a happy holiday

Jodi Rife was born in Marion, and after graduating from Harding High School in 1985, she moved to Dublin. But came back here to raise her family.

Her career and volunteer efforts are focused on helping children in Marion, especially at the holidays. For 25 years, she has served as the director of the Christmas Clearinghouse, which helps about 450 families put toys, coats and other gifts under the tree each year.

“I work for Marion City Schools and I see the need. I don’t want any child to go without at the holidays. I want them to feel happy on Christmas morning,” Rife said.

The effort by the Junior Service Guild, sponsors and volunteers, serves 1,200-1,500 children each year.

“We see a lot of grandparents and great-grandparents raising their grandkids. These people are angels to me,” Rife said.

A passion for kids and families

Jeff Ruth has worked alongside Jodi, and helped to nominate her for the Women’s Business Council ATHENA Award, along with Veronica Reinhart, Kelly McKay, Jennifer Lawson and Bev Young, which she was presented with

“She’s just got a passion for kids and families that need help. She is so organized. On distribution days, she knows every person who comes through the door. She treats everyone like family,” Ruth said.

“I’ve built relationships with the families. I want people to be comfortable and to know that we want to help. I have that passion for people and want to make them feel good and smile make them smile,” Rife said.

While there are more families in need, there also are generous local partners.

“The need in Marion has grown over the years. Almost 25 years ago when I took on the role, the need was always there. But as times went by, the poverty level has grown so much,” Rife said. “But I look at the donations that come in and I am so fortunate that I have so many community partners that give to clearinghouse − companies, schools and individuals.”

Humbled, awed and honored to receive ATHENA Award

Rife was honored to be chosen for the ATHENA Award.

“I was extremely humbled. Ten other women were nominated as well. They all have such great stories and have given so much back to the community. I was in awe of being nominated with them. I was very surprised,” Rife said.

For someone who works behind the scenes, the public accolades are especially meaningful.

“Every time I’m out, someone says, ‘Jodi! Congratulations!’ I’m so humbled. I can’t even begin to tell people how much it means to me,” Rife said. “I’m so fortunate that I have such a great organization that supports me and my and a community that supports us and donates. We appreciate Marion County Children’s Services for donating space to us each year.”

Rife appreciates the Women’s Business Council for presenting the ATHENA Award each year.

“I’m so awed about all of this. I don’t think leadership is defined by titles or accolades. It’s the impact on the people we have around us,” Rife said.

Donation to Christmas Clearinghouse

The Women’s Business Council and the Modern Woodmen are donating $5,000 to the Christmas Clearinghouse which will provide new toys, hats, gloves, blankets and mittens for many local families this year.

Rife is proud of being a Marionite. She is excited about Marion’s direction.

“I’m so proud to be a part of Marion and to see the positive direction we are going in. Our downtown is just − Wow! They are doing great things,” Rife said. “We need to work together. We need to share that vision of uplifting and enriching each other. That’s just a journey we have to all work on − keep uplifting and encouraging our community.”

In addition, she encourages volunteering.

“Always give back to your community. Every child, every person should always know about giving,” Rife said.

