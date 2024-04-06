March Student of the Month: Savanna's Audrie Rowell

Apr. 6—Where do you want to go to college and why?

I plan to obtain a Registered Nurse license from Eastern Oklahoma State College, then further my education and obtain my Bachelor in Science of Nursing from East Central University.

What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?

Principal's Honor Roll, National Honor Society, Oklahoma Honor Society, Girl Scout Silver Award 2020

What drives you to succeed?

I am determined to succeed in my career because I feel it is a profession that I can make a difference in. Even at such a young age, I feel I have already started on that journey. My entire life my mom has been a social worker and knowing how many families she has helped over the years that are trying to overcome generational poverty has really opened my eyes and drives me to succeed.

Who inspires you to excel in school and why?

I am inspired to excel in school by the people that surround me. This includes my family, friends, and most importantly my residents. Since my family does not have a prominent line of higher education, I want to lay the groundwork for the generations to come. My residents have taken me under their wing and see me as their family. They have helped me in life more than they will ever know, and they are the reason I know I will excel in school

What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?

I have countless hours of community service with Keep McAlester Beautiful and 150+ hours of community service through Girl Scouts. I have also completed many hours of community service partnered with Shared Blessings, and Pride of McAlester. Working within my community has opened my eyes to how much one person can do to help others. I love giving back to the only community I have ever known and changing the lives of the people within.

What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?

I have participated in many extracurricular activities throughout my school career. These include Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma, FCCLA as my chapter's Vice President, HOSA Future Health Professionals, and Varsity softball. These have taught me many life skills including discipline, teamwork, and perseverance. All these programs have taught me life skills and are the reason I have excelled in life as I have today.

How would a new car help you achieve your future goals?

A new car would guarantee me reliable transportation to school every day so that I can continue my education and reach my goal of getting my BSN. It would also provide me with a way to continue my employment as a CNA and provide me with skills that will be necessary in my future career.

—Derrick James