This $15 marble canister I got at Target is so chic and expensive-looking, everyone thinks it’s from Pottery Barn

Are you one of those people who buys in multiples? Like, you find something you adore and then you can't live with just one? I'm happy to report, you're not alone. I, too, often find myself owning the same sweater, purse, jeans, etc. in different colors because they're so good and I just love them so much. That's also how I found myself with not one, not two, not three, but four of these Marble Canisters from Target. I had no intention of buying this many, but when I got the first one home, I knew I needed more just because it's so useful — okay, it's really good-looking, too.

Target Threshold Marble Canister White Shoppers say they use this marble beauty for everything from Q-tips and cotton rounds to toothbrushes and toothpaste tabs — some even use it as a salt cellar. $15 at Target

Did I go into Target looking for a Marble Canister? No, of course not. But did it call out to me when was walking down the aisle — sometimes destiny steps in. The simple, elegance of white marble, goes with everything and adds a certain chic elegance wherever you put it.

I genuinely had no idea where I was going to put the canister in my home or what I was going to use it for, but at $15 I couldn't resist because it boasts the kind of quality and weight that should make it much pricier. I told myself I would just buy one and figure out what to do with it later.

I have a bunch of silk hair elastics stashed in this canister on my dresser.

When I got the canister home, I put it on my dresser to hold loose hair ties and almost immediately, I was like "I need more." Because who doesn't need beautiful storage for all the little knick-knacks around the house? And that, my friends, is how I ended up with four of these marble marble canisters. I have two in my bathroom that hold makeup wipes and Q-tips, one on my desk for lip glosses and the one in my bedroom. If I'm being honest, the only reason I don't have more is because I bought the last one my local Target had in stock.

My lips are constantly chapped, so I have a bunch of lip balms in one of these marble canisters next to my desk where I work from home.

Luckily, the Threshold Marble Canister is also available to purchase online. I have two in my cart right now as I'm writing. I'm not the only shopper who loves these things. Customers at Target give the canister 4.3 out of 5 stars, and there are lots of positive reviews.

"Beautiful marble that feels and looks expensive!" one reviewer wrote. "[The] white marble has the distinct weight and thermal conductivity of real stone. The canister is perfect for my bathroom, where it is storing cotton balls and Q-tips."

Another commenter wrote, "Cheap and chic." They went on to say, "[This canister is] so inexpensive and so chic. It really elevates cotton balls, Q-tips, or whatever you're putting in there. I'm using mine to store toothpaste tabs. Sure beats the look of a squeezed-out tube of toothpaste on the sink!"

One note of caution before purchasing your own Threshold Marble Canister: It is fragile! If you drop it, it can chip or shatter. Additionally, some shoppers have complained that the canister isn't quite tall enough to fit Q-tips in with the lid on.

"Q-tips don’t fit well in these containers," one shopper wrote in their review. "If I fill it with only so many I can close the container enough to look alright. I have a second one I put cotton rounds in. Overall I am happy with my purchase and the quality of these seem great. Very heavy and sturdy. Look very sleek on my bathroom counter, just wish they were even a quarter inch taller."

The canister on the left has Q-tips inside; the canister on the right holds my makeup remover cotton rounds.

My hack for making the Q-tips work? Don't fill the canister full. If you leave some space in between the Q-tips so they're at a slight angle, you can fit the lid on. This also makes them easier to grab out when you need one.

Target Threshold Marble Canister White If you like the idea of matching items, then you'll definitely want to check out the coordinating Threshold marble toothbrush holder that's also only $15. It's like a match made in marble canister set heaven for your bathroom! Swoon. $15 at Target

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.