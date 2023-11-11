Many Speculate Jared Kushner Didn’t Join Ivanka Trump During Her Testimony for One Family-Oriented Reason
While Ivanka Trump took the stand on Nov 8 for her father Donald Trump’s NYC fraud trial, many wondered where her husband Jared Kushner was. It seemed as though he didn’t tag along for his wife’s testimony, which has led many to think he may have stayed home to take care of their three kids.
Per OK, among many other outlets, Kushner possibly stayed in Miami, Florida to help care for his and the Trump Card author’s three kids, Arabella, 12, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 7.
Earlier this month, Ivanka petitioned to have her court appearance delayed because it was barring her from doing her motherly duties that week such as taking care of them, taking them to school, etc. In her request, she called it an “undue hardship” because it was in the middle of the school week, but the request was quickly denied.
Many think Kushner stepped up and handled everything at home, but many are taking note that Ivanka and Kushner has a staff willing to help. In a resurfaced interview with People, Ivanka noted she had at least one trusted nanny and her family is close by. (She even noted that her “mother-in-law lives two blocks away” from them in Miami.)
So either Kushner did all the dad duties, focused on work (which is reportedly what he usually does while Ivanka focuses on motherhood), or did a healthy mix of it. Either way, many are convinced he did stay home for a family-oriented reason.
