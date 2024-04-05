Many singles prefer networking sites like LinkedIn over dating apps like Tinder: Survey

In this photo illustration, popular social media apps X, Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, LinkedIn, and Facebook Messenger are seen.

Tinder and Hinge may have met their match.

LinkedIn and other networking platforms are a preferred way to set up dates over popular dating apps like Bumble, according to a recent survey of singles conducted by DatingNews.com.

Networking sites are the popular dating method for single people between 25 and 40, the survey of 505 people actively dating found.

"While LinkedIn connects businesses with employees and professionals with other professionals, plenty of romance is bubbling under the surface that you probably don’t see," the report said.

Around 61% of participants in the 35-40 age group said they prefer LinkedIn-like apps over other dating processes, including blind dates (54%), social activity (45%), dating websites (50%), bars or clubs (44%), and cafes, stores or restaurants (41%).

It's also the most popular dating method for participants in the 25-34 age group at 49%. Meeting someone at a bar or club is the most preferred method for the youngest demographic ages 20-24 at 52%, with only 47% saying networking platforms tied with social events.

Blind dates dates preferred over apps

Old-school daters can find relief in knowing blind dates are not a thing of the past.

Nearly half (48%) the survey participants said they have been on a date arranged by a friend or a family member. This method is most popular for those ages 35 to 40 at 54%, the report found.

"People might prefer to go on a date set up by someone who knows them well, as opposed to using dating apps that are often a shot in the dark," the report said.

Language learning, sports apps are an option

The survey also shared some less common and perhaps creative ways to put yourself out there.

The report shared the following meeting methods that led to future dates:

Work events (33%)

Gym or fitness centers (31%)

Sports clubs (30%)

Sexuality-exclusive apps (26%)

Commuting or travel (26%)

Luxury dating apps (25%)

Social media apps (24%)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Singles prefer LinkedIn over dating apps to find love: Survey