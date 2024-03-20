Man put in coma with a 4% survival chance — thanks to an ingrown groin hair

A Texas man miraculously survived a complicated medical ordeal -- beating the 4% odds doctors reportedly gave him. He developed sepsis after attempting to remove an ingrown hair.

The tribulations of Steven Spinale, a father in his late 30s, were brought on by his attempt to remove an ingrown hair from his groin area, according to the Daily Mail. He ended up in a medically induced coma.

“We never lost faith when others did,” his sister, Michelle, said on TikTok this week.

She has been chronicling her brother’s near-death experience since he landed in the hospital in late 2022.

“All [doctors] could figure out was he was bleeding internally from somewhere. Little did we know that would be the smallest worry,” Michelle wrote on a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $8,000 for his care.

“He declined fast until he crashed and was put on life support,” she added. “He caught a rare bacteria that was ravaging [through] his body and shutting down all his organs. He is severely septic and in shock.”

An ingrown hair led to a man being put in a medically induced coma and suffering a near-death experience. tiktok/@michellebell111

Steven Spinale’s troubles were brought on by an ingrown hair. Alamy Stock Photo

Spinale contracting sepsis — when a person’s body responds improperly to infection and organs get severely damaged — was only the start of this nightmare, his sister added.

While in the hospital, he also developed influenza A and double pneumonia in both of his lungs, along with acute respiratory distress syndrome.

He was placed into a medically induced coma for three weeks, according to his sister.

Michelle captioned a recent video claiming that doctors said, “Steven wouldn’t come out of this alive,” and that she “was told he didn’t have brain activity.”

Spinale’s chances of survival were incredibly low, his sister said. tiktok/@michellebell111

In other clips, she wrote that Steven’s chance of survival was around 4%.

He had to undergo open heart surgery, spend two weeks in a rotating bed to aid his breathing and have fluids constantly drained from his lungs.

However, by nothing short of a miracle, he survived and was regaining the ability to walk at the end of 2023.

“We never lost hope or faith,” Michelle captioned another TikTok, posted last week. “And thank God we didn’t because look at him now!”