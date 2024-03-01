Man dies of vitamin D toxicity — experts warn the risk of overdose is real

After a man died of a Vitamin D overdose, experts are warning the public of the risks of taking the common supplement.

David Mitchener, 89, passed away in suburban London, England, after taking high levels of the supplement for nine months prior to his death.

Members of the local medical community are now taking the opportunity to warn the public of the risks of taking the common supplement, the risks of which they say are not often well advertised.

“There were no warning on or in the packaging detailing the specific risks or side effects of taking Vitamin D supplements,” coroner Jonathan Stevens wrote in his official report. “In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths will occur unless action is taken.”

The deceased is said to have shown the highest possible recorded levels of vitamin D in his body. Post-mortem tests showed his vitamin D levels to be 380, “the maximum level recordable by the laboratory.” Harvard recommends adults maintain a level of 30 to “guarantee sufficiency.”

In terms of dosage, 600 international units (IUs) is the recommended amount for most adults.

Taking 60,000 or more IU’s per day over several months can cause an overdosage, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Mitchener first presented at the hospital with hypercalcemia, or high amounts of calcium in his body.

According to the Mayo Clinic, this is typically induced by high levels of vitamin D.

Excess D wasn’t the only cause of death listed — the coroner also blamed congestive heart failure, chronic kidney failure, hypercalcemia, and Ischaemic Heart Disease — when blood no longer flows efficiently to the organ.

However, due to the high concentrations of vitamin D found, the coroner warned that “Vitamin supplements can have potentially very serious risks and side effects when taken in excess.”

“Current food labelling requirements do not require these risks and side effects to be written of the packaging,” he added of the “absence of appropriate warnings and guidance about dosage.”

In the United States, the FDA has been pressuring the pharmaceutical sector to make potentially dangerous supplements appear and taste less candy-like to prevent excessive intake.