'Mama's Done'—Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Share the Parts of Parenthood They Are So Over

By the time my sons, ages 3 and 5, are getting ready for bed, I’m so done. I find I’m repeating myself at least five times when I ask them to brush their teeth, try on the potty, put on their PJs, and get ready for a story. This frustrating time of day can nearly bring me to tears on some nights. Why can’t they just listen? Well, because they’re 3 and 5, yes, but I’m so over it!

While I’m on the topic, other things about mommy-ing that I’m so over include cleaning up after my kids constantly, making chicken nuggets most nights (because they complain when I don’t), how they feel the need to change their clothes three times a day so my laundry room is always bursting at the seams, and when the boys fight over one toy truck out of the 500 that we own.

In a conversation on Today With Hoda & Jenna, the co-hosts lamented about things they are just done with, even starting a hashtag #mamasdone. Jenna Bush Hager then posted a reel further detailing all the aspects of motherhood she is just so over.

The short video kicks off with Bush Hager sharing that she took her 11-year-old daughter Mila (she also shares daughter Poppy, 8, and son Hal, 4, with her husband Henry Hager) to a water park with 14 children—and lost one of them. “I’m done with water parks. I’ve done them and they are over,” she proclaims.

Meanwhile, Kotb is apparently done with her kids, Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, pushing back about bedtime, and food. As for Bush Hager, her list goes on to include allowing crafts inside, and feeling she needs to be a “DIY mom.” She is also over breaking up fights in her home—she’s going to let the kids work it out themselves.

“I love being a mom, and I love my kids, but we’re all done with some things,” the former first daughter says at the end of the video.

It seems not just moms, but parents everywhere can relate, and we wanted to know what you think. So we asked on social media what you’re done with as a parent. We received tons of responses that we’re nodding right along with.

On Facebook, here are some of the things on your list:

Parents judging other parents.

Stress.

Laundry!

Kids’ homework and projects.

Packing lunches!

Matching socks!

On Instagram, more parents chimed in to share what they are done with:

“Thinking about what to have for dinner. Shopping for dinner. Cooking dinner.”

“Putting myself on the back burner.”

“Birthday parties! We do birthday experiences now!”

“Being referred to as ‘mama’ by people other than my children.”

“Repeating myself.”

“Working hours that are unrealistic for a working mom.”

“Explanations of why I’m taking my kid out of school early, or why they’re missing school.”

“THE WHINING.”

“Being the only person in the house who knows the schedule.”

“Other moms not watching their kids on the playground.”

“All of the themed days in elementary schools. Enough!”

Bedtime wars. ‘Yes sweetheart, I know the sun is still up but it is almost 8 p.m.’”

Um, why am I feeling almost every single one of these so much? I guess because being a parent is literally the hardest job on Earth (but so worth it!).

Now it’s your turn. What are you so done with?



