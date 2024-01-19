New Malaysian restaurant opening in Westchester: 'We wanted to do something different.'

Longtime restaurateur Jeevan Pullan, who, along with his brother Roshan Balan, own five restaurants in Westchester, just added another to their plate.

LEMAK Malaysian opens Jan. 22 in Scarsdale, though it's possible their doors will open this weekend, at least for takeout. The new 19-seat spot is all about offering authentic Malaysian cuisine.

Why Malaysian?

After opening Mexican and Indian restaurants, Pullan said they wanted a challenge. "We wanted to do something different," he said. "Plus in Westchester, there's no real authentic Malaysian food.

"It's light fare. And definitely conducive for takeout."

Also good to know: A host of dishes are vegan and gluten-free. Plus, there have been a few tweaks to accommodate those with peanut allergies.

Jeevan Pullan, co-owner of LEMAK Malaysian, holds the Mee Goreng noodle dish at the new restaurant in Scarsdale Jan. 18, 2024.

Pullan and Balan own TAKO Mexican Street Food in Yonkers and Harrison, VEGA Mexican Cuisine in Hartsdale, NH44 Indian in Hartsdale, Jaipore Xpress in Briarcliff Manor, and Jaipore Royal Indian Cuisine in Brewster, along with more spots in Connecticut.

Is there meaning behind the name?

Yes, said Pullan. It means coconut cream. "All of our restaurants have short names. We tried to keep it simple," he said. "Plus, since we use a lot of coconut, we figured we'd incorporate that into the theme of the restaurant."

What's on the menu?

Diners can expect a combination of Indian, Thai, Chinese and Malaysian influences. Sample dishes include Roti Canai, pan-fried flatbread paired with creamy coconut chicken curry; Mee Goreng, a fiery stir-fried noodle dish loaded with vegetables, tofu, chicken and shrimp; Chicken Satay (grilled chicken on skewers with spiced peanut sauce); and Nasi Lemak, what the menu calls a "world-famous Malaysian delicacy" featuring coconut rice, aromatic herbs, sambal, hard-boiled egg and cucumber (*you can add chicken or beef).

Mee Goreng (stir-fried noodle dish with vegetables, tofu, chicken and shrimp) at LEMAK Malaysian, a new restaurant in Scarsdale Jan. 18, 2024.

Other must-try items include the Teh Tarik, a Malaysian tea made from evaporated milk topped with froth, Cendol, sweet shaved ice with coconut milk, fragrant pandan flour jelly and palm sugar, and ABC, another dessert made with a mount of finely shaved ice served with flavored syrups and evaporated milk.

Pullan is also proud of the rice dishes, some of which are more Chinese-focused (think Yang Chow fried rice with egg, shrimp and chicken) and others more Malaysian, such as the Nasi Goreng with shrimp paste, fish sauce, market vegetables, fried egg, shrimp and chicken. There are also soups and salads in addition to a variety of noodle dishes, including the always popular Pad Thai.

For Pullan and Balan, it was especially important to bring in someone who knows and understands Malaysian cooking. They've done that with Chef Balaraman Saminqthan, who was born (and long worked) in Malaysia, and has 40 years of cooking experience.

What about the decor?

For those who've been to the brothers' other restaurants, it won't be a surprise to know the aesthetic is colorful, thoughtful and vibrant. The first thing that catches your eye is the pink, blue, and orange wallpaper on the left; the pale blue wall on the right (mixed with bamboo rods) and different colored fabrics that hang near the menu. There are also large hanging bamboo pendant lights and a host of various Malaysian artifacts.

If you go

Address: 62 Garth Road, Scarsdale, 914-574-5280, lemakmalaysian.com

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Monday; closed Tuesdays.

Good to know: There's no liquor license.

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @jeannemuchnick or via the lohudfood newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Scarsdale NY Malaysian restaurant opened by two restaurateur brothers