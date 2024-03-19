MAKERS HONORS 2024 - Welcome Remarks JENNIFER SIEBEL NEWSOM
The ninth MAKERS Conference kicked off in style on Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton with the first ever MAKERS Honors Dinner. The awards ceremony established to honor incredible changemaking women who are making strides in equity and social impact.
As we celebrate Women’s History Month, you may be wondering about the landscape of women’s equity. Where are we with pay parity and closing the gender gap? A handful of groundbreaking trailblazers headlined the MAKERS 2024 Conference with some key takeaways: take action, set goals, and be someone others look up to.
