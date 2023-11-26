'Make my butt look great': Sofia Vergara's skinny jeans are so flattering — they're just $15 for Cyber Monday
Grab an amazing Walmart Cyber Monday deal on jeans that will make you look — and feel — terrific.
The holidays and jeans may not go hand-in-hand, but the super-stylish pairs from Sofia Vergara's Walmart collection have a hidden secret: Spandex that gives the cotton blend just the right amount of stretch to get through all of that good food and dessert. While the actresses' line is always affordable, we have amazing news: Originally $25, the Sofia Skinny Mid-Rise Ankle Jeans are discounted to an amazing affordable price of $15 during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale.
These slimming jeans tame your tummy thanks to a tapered skinny leg, curve-hugging silhouette and stretchy fabric that moves with you.
Why is this a good Black Friday deal?
A quality pair of jeans — you know one that makes you look and feel good — can be hard to find. And, often when you do, they can be pricey with a capital P. That's why we love Sofia Vergara's Walmart collection. There's truly nothing better than flattering and comfortable jeans that are only $15.
Why do I need this?
There's a lot of discussion about which jeans silhouette is the most figure-flattering. The generational denim war has youngsters saying skinny jeans are out while many older style mavens favor high-waisted options, no matter if they're fitted, baggy or bootcut. One thing is for sure: We think that the best jeans are the ones that look good on you.
Spoiler alert: The Sofia Skinny Mid-Rise Ankle Jeans from Sofia Vergara's Walmart collection will look good on you. The skinny fit features a tapered slim leg to the ankle and contoured waist with a button closure with a zip fly. The stretch denim hugs every curve in the best way, too. The jeans come in multiple denim shades and variations of distressing, all with a stylish 27-inch inseam.
The flattering design stays true to Vergara's own philosophy. “I try to embrace life, whatever my age,” Vergara exclusively shared with Yahoo Life. “I know what looks best on my body, so I wear what accentuates the positive [and what] detracts from those things [I] don’t want to emphasize.”
What reviewers say
Walmart shoppers can't stop raving about Sofia's denim line. "Love, love, love," said one. "These jeans are amazing! I am a total jean snob. Usually, I wear denim that retails for around $200 — love these just as much. These are soft and comfortable. ... They look adorable with loafers, but work with heels as well. You won’t regret this purchase."
Beyond the comfy feel, the stretchy denim helps to sculpt and shape as well. “I bought these in my regular size and they fit like skinny jeans. They stretch where they should and snap back into a perfect fit immediately. ... The structure of these jeans uplifts your figure and that's one of the best features," gushed a five-star reviewer.
"Love these jeans. Very comfortable and they make my butt look great," wrote another fan.
This happy fashionista summed it up best: "Sofia knows curves. I saw them on Instagram and after reading such good reviews, I had to try them. I love the fit. No waist gap — always a big problem of mine. I'm ready to buy a bunch more pairs."
At only $15 a pair, you’ll want to buy multiples. Lucky for you, they come in a variety of washes.
Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more Walmart deals? Check these out:
Vacuums:
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner$97$199Save $102
Black & Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright Vacuum$18$40Save $22
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum$348$400Save $52
iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum$154$245Save $91
Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$450$600Save $150
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$650$650Save $0
Shark Ion Robot Vacuum$129$249Save $120
TVs and home entertainment:
Philips 32-Inch Class HD Smart Roku TV$118$168Save $50
Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV$248$319Save $71
Samsung 55-Inch Class Crystal 4K Smart TV$298$550Save $252
Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV$268$298Save $30
LG 70-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV$498$648Save $150
Samsung 75-Inch Class Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV$648$748Save $100
Tech:
Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones$19$100Save $81
Vilinice Bluetooth Speakers$18$100Save $82
PlayStation 5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle$499$560Save $61
Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones$49$70Save $21
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Smart Watch$149$350Save $201
Home:
Marnur Electric Blanket$53$90Save $37
Dreo Space Heater$32$90Save $58
Mainstays Fleece Electric Heated Throw Blanket$23$33Save $10
Clara Clark Bedsheet Set, Queen$20$61Save $41
Black & Decker 1500W Portable Indoor Space Heater$20$35Save $15
KingSo 22-inch Wood Burning Fire Pit$35$70Save $35
Ssecretland 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen$160$270Save $110
Kitchen:
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker$49$59Save $10
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 10-piece$80$300Save $220
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffeemaker$85$99Save $14
Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven$28$66Save $38
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece$60$220Save $160
Style:
Time & Tru Women's High Low Pullover Sweatshirt$10$13Save $3
Muk Luks Womens Poly Suede Slipper Booties$15$36Save $21
Portland by Portland Boot Company Womens Mudguard Chelsea Boots$20$45Save $25
Cate & Chloe Ariel 18-Karat White Gold Halo Stud Earrings$15$150Save $135
Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Zip Chain Crossbody$75$348Save $273
Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals$25$50Save $25
Fantaslook Long-Sleeved Shirt$16$28Save $12
Beauty and wellness:
Fairywill Electric Toothbrush$17$70Save $53
Mario Badescu Gentle & Radiant Trio 2023 Holiday Gift Set$12
Sejoy Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner$26$66Save $40
Mitimi S2 Sonic Electric Toothbrush$19$30Save $11
Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum$40$72Save $33
Facemade Makeup Sponges Set$9$20Save $11
Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum$40$98Save $58
Toys:
Bmag 3D Color Magnet Building Tiles Set, 120-Piece$42$70Save $28
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Cozy House Building Kit$48$60Save $12
Hyper Bicycles 26-Inch 36V Electric Mountain Bike$348$449Save $101
Fanl Train Set$40$60Save $20
Barbie Stroll & Play Pups Playset$20
Pokemon Trading Card Games Crown Zenith Special Collection$54
Lego Classic Creative Color Fun Creative Building Set$62$65Save $3
Your Cyber Monday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Cyber Monday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Cyber Monday tech deals. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Cyber Monday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Cyber Monday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Cyber Monday coverage.