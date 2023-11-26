'Make my butt look great': Sofia Vergara's skinny jeans are so flattering — they're just $15 for Cyber Monday

The holidays and jeans may not go hand-in-hand, but the super-stylish pairs from Sofia Vergara's Walmart collection have a hidden secret: Spandex that gives the cotton blend just the right amount of stretch to get through all of that good food and dessert. While the actresses' line is always affordable, we have amazing news: Originally $25, the Sofia Skinny Mid-Rise Ankle Jeans are discounted to an amazing affordable price of $15 during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale.

Why is this a good Black Friday deal?

A quality pair of jeans — you know one that makes you look and feel good — can be hard to find. And, often when you do, they can be pricey with a capital P. That's why we love Sofia Vergara's Walmart collection. There's truly nothing better than flattering and comfortable jeans that are only $15.

Why do I need this?

There's a lot of discussion about which jeans silhouette is the most figure-flattering. The generational denim war has youngsters saying skinny jeans are out while many older style mavens favor high-waisted options, no matter if they're fitted, baggy or bootcut. One thing is for sure: We think that the best jeans are the ones that look good on you.

Spoiler alert: The Sofia Skinny Mid-Rise Ankle Jeans from Sofia Vergara's Walmart collection will look good on you. The skinny fit features a tapered slim leg to the ankle and contoured waist with a button closure with a zip fly. The stretch denim hugs every curve in the best way, too. The jeans come in multiple denim shades and variations of distressing, all with a stylish 27-inch inseam.

The flattering design stays true to Vergara's own philosophy. “I try to embrace life, whatever my age,” Vergara exclusively shared with Yahoo Life. “I know what looks best on my body, so I wear what accentuates the positive [and what] detracts from those things [I] don’t want to emphasize.”

Sofia Vergara's denim line, exclusively available at Walmart, features super-flattering jeans. (Getty)

What reviewers say

Walmart shoppers can't stop raving about Sofia's denim line. "Love, love, love," said one. "These jeans are amazing! I am a total jean snob. Usually, I wear denim that retails for around $200 — love these just as much. These are soft and comfortable. ... They look adorable with loafers, but work with heels as well. You won’t regret this purchase."

Beyond the comfy feel, the stretchy denim helps to sculpt and shape as well. “I bought these in my regular size and they fit like skinny jeans. They stretch where they should and snap back into a perfect fit immediately. ... The structure of these jeans uplifts your figure and that's one of the best features," gushed a five-star reviewer.

"Love these jeans. Very comfortable and they make my butt look great," wrote another fan.

This happy fashionista summed it up best: "Sofia knows curves. I saw them on Instagram and after reading such good reviews, I had to try them. I love the fit. No waist gap — always a big problem of mine. I'm ready to buy a bunch more pairs."

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

