Majority of Teens Admit They Feel Happy When They Don't Have Their Phones, New Survey Shows

Pew Research Center looks at how both teens and their parents navigate screen time.

JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty Images

In our ever-connected world, it should come as no surprise that many teens—and their parents—say they're tethered to their devices. After all, as a society, we use smartphones for everything from shopping and communicating to ordering food and getting a ride.

The Pew Research Center recently explored just how much time all of this connectivity amounts to. What they found is that both teens and their parents acknowledge spending too much time online. In fact, 38% of teens say they spend too much time on their devices, while about half of parents (47%) say they spend too much time on them.

"Teens’ experiences aren’t monolithic; they see both practical benefits and acknowledge that phones have made certain aspects of growing up harder," says Monica Anderson, the director of internet and technology research for Pew Research Center and the lead author of this report.

The survey echoed those sentiments. The majority of teens (70%) say the benefits of having a smartphone outweigh the risks for them.

"Parents [also] say they spend too much time on their phone [which] can make it difficult for their teen to communicate with them," Anderson adds. "Nearly half of teens say their parent is often or sometimes distracted by their phone when they are trying to have a conversation with them."

The Impact of Connectivity for Teens

Pew researchers surveyed nearly 1,500 U.S. teens between 13 and 17 years old and their parents in the fall of 2023. They discovered about two-thirds of teens say phones have made it easier for them to pursue hobbies and interests or be creative, says Anderson. "But fewer—30%—say it’s made it easier to learn good social skills."

Meanwhile, roughly 4 in 10 teens say smartphones make it easier for them to develop healthy friendships. Close to half of teens (45%) say their devices have made it easier for them to do well in school.

"Teens engage in learning activities and even have homework assignments outside of the classroom they need to use screens for," says Reena B. Patel, LEP, BCBA, a licensed educational board certified behavior analyst and parenting expert. "Likewise, many group projects are discussed and worked on via phones and connecting outside of class."

Having a smartphone also helps your teen stay involved with their peers and connect with those around them, Patel adds. "If a teen does not have a smartphone and all their peers do, they may feel isolated, insecure, and out of touch."

Interestingly enough, when Pew asked teens how they feel when they don't have their phones, a majority felt positive emotions like happy (74%) or peaceful (72%). Still some other teens said they feel anxious (44%), upset (40%), or lonely (39%) when they don't have their phones at last sometimes.

That said, Patel also notes teens' cognition skills are still developing at this age, so parents must be aware of screen time. "Teens can become obsessed with screens and create habits of being on a screen almost constantly, for sure on a daily basis, which adds up over time."



The Role Parents Play

There also is a negative link between more time spent online and less time participating in non-screen activities and this can cause lower psychological well-being, Patel says. Excessive media use also has been associated with things such as obesity, sleep difficulties, aggression, and other behavioral issues, she says.



"But this isn’t just a teen issue; it’s often a family one," adds Anderson.

This is especially true since parents are also spending too much time on their devices. Not only do they need to be aware of how much time they are online but they also should set the standard for what they want to see in their child. This may mean setting—and abiding by—limits on your own phone first before restricting your teen's usage.

Another way to model appropriate online behavior is through your use of social media, says Erin O’Connor, EdD, a professor in teaching and learning at NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development and Chief of Education at Cooper. Begin by narrating your practices and approaches to social media so that your teen can understand how they might engage with different platforms, O'Connor says.

"You [also] can talk about what is and is not acceptable to post, how much time to engage, and whom to befriend or follow," she says.



To Monitor or Not to Monitor

During their study, Pew researchers found roughly three-quarters of parents (76%) say managing how much time their teen spends on their device is important while 19% of parents don’t consider this a priority. Parents of younger teens are more likely to regulate their children’s screen time (62%) compared to parents of older teens (37%).

"These findings highlight that there’s not always a one-size-fits-all approach to parenting and technology," Anderson says.

Parents of younger teens were more likely to look through their kids' phones. But half of parents say they peek at their teens' phones. And teens know it—43% say thy believe this happens.

Plus, O'Connor says there is still much that researchers do not know about the impact of screens on mental health, socialization, and more. "It [is] important to not presume that teens’ mental health will always be negatively impacted by social media. That said, it is equally important to be aware of certain indicators of potentially harmful relationships with being 'too online' and maintain open communication."

Some signs that your teen is spending too much time online may include increased self-objectification, body dissatisfaction, discussions of peer comparisons, and self-consciousness or shame, O'Connor says. "These can contribute to changes in eating behavior and appearance."

You also may notice depressive symptoms, social withdrawal, self-injurious thoughts and behaviors, irritability, and extreme reactions when you attempt to restrict screen time, she says. "Researchers still have more to learn about causal links, but these negative experiences have been associated with teens’ social media use," O'Connor adds.



Help Your Teen Balance Screen Time With In-Person Activities

Rather than sheltering kids from social media and screens altogether, parents should teach their teens healthier ways to use these tools and how to maintain a good balance, suggests Patel. She offers the following tips:

Have an open discussion about screen time with your teens.

Allow them to be part of the plan so they understand where you are coming from and the importance of their mental health and habits.

Encourage them to have and want a good balance between screen time and non-screen time activities so they are well-rounded.

Make a boundary, explain its importance, and stick to it even if your teen pushes back.

Be the example you want them to follow and make sure the entire family is on the same page.

"Screens are always going to be part of our kids' lives and will continue to be part of their everyday routines," says Patel. "It's important they know how to use their phones in a healthy, balanced, and constructive manner. They need parental guidance to get there and to create healthy habits and balance between screens and non-screen life."

