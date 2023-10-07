Why you can trust us
This magnetic pick-up tool can grab things in hard-to-reach crannies — and it's on sale for just $8

Rachel Roszmann
·Weekend Editor
Updated ·3 min read
What is it?

We love a good problem solver. The Car Cache keeps the front seat of our cars tidy. Cold cup of joe? Mr. Coffee's Mug Warmer has us covered. When something's out of reach, the handy FitPlus Grabber Tool can get it for us. And what's too small or too far for the grabber tool, the SE 30-inch Telescoping Magnetic Pick-Up Tool can get — tiny screws, needles, even garden shears behind a dryer! It's our new favorite gadget and it's on sale at Amazon for just $8 — over 40% off!

SE

SE 30-inch Telescoping Magnetic Pick-Up Tool

$8$15Save $7

A telescoping rod with a magnet on the end, this gadget can reach behind couches and under appliances to retrieve goodies you've dropped. 

$8 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

You can't put a price on peace of mind, but if you could, $15 would be a bargain — that's the regular price for the SE 30-inch Telescoping Magnetic Pick-Up Tool, but at such a steep discount, you might want to pick up a few.

Why do I need this?

If you've ever lost anything under the seat in your car or between the counter and your stove, you know what a hassle it is to get them out — this tool might save you from a lot of headaches.

Just under the size of a quarter, the magnet sits at the end of a telescoping rod — it's kind of like pointer tool that a teacher might use on a chalkboard only it can snag items made out of metal. It can stretch to a length of about three feet. That means it can pick up items in deep, dark crevices, even if you can't see them. It's the perfect addition to any tool box, but crafters and seamstresses will find plenty of uses for it, too.

pickup tool
More than 8,000 shoppers give this tool a perfect five-star rating. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Shoppers rave about how many jams this gadget has gotten them out of — it has over 8,000 prefect five-star ratings!

"My eyes and back love this," wrote a rave reviewer. "I'm a senior citizen and a lifelong sewer, but arthritis (pretty much everywhere) means I drop pins and needles more often and even from a sitting position bending to the floor is difficult. This thing has made my life HUGELY easier!"

"I got this for my husband, and just a few days later he accidentally dropped his keys in the dumpster behind work," shared a doting wife. "This bad boy prevented him from having to jump in to get them... it was able to reach, and pull the keys out...no problem. Already worth the cost right there."

"Great for so many uses but I mostly use it to collect the stitch markers that I lose while knitting," gushed a savvy knitter. "I bought magnetic stitch markers because I kept losing the plastic ones and it was so hard to keep track of them. With the magnet I can just put it under the couch or between the cushions and find my missing markers. It's also great for finding lost screws and nails."

"I dropped a pair of pliers down a air duct. This retrieved them.. so pleased to now have this in my toolbox," wrote happy shopper. Another five-star fan shared: "The only way it could be improved would be to add a small light on the end but that would make it thicker."

SE

SE 30-inch Telescoping Magnetic Pick-Up Tool

$8$15Save $7

No more twisting yourself into a knot to reach dropped treasures. 

$8 at Amazon

