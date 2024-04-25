'Magical at night': These color-changing solar stems are down to $16 a bunch

Cue the garden party! Tonulax' colorful, solar-powered bulbs are gaining momentum on Amazon as one of the easiest — and most artful — ways to brighten up your outdoor space. After all, you'll want to have the right lighting to keep your yard glowing and these couldn't be simpler to use. Plus, they're on sale at Amazon for a song.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

These lights might only be marked down by a few dollars, but it means you're getting each light for $8 each. That's not a bad deal, especially when similar lights cost $11 or more per light. While this isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen, it's close enough that the difference wouldn't buy you a drink from a vending machine. And if you're looking for a creative, unique Mother's Day gift? Look no further.

Why do I need these? 🤔

The Tonulax Solar Starburst Lights are truly mesmerizing. Each blooms with six decorative bulbs that alternate between seven different colors and — thanks to flexible iron stems — gently sway to the rhythm of the wind. They're not only eye-catching but energy-efficient, charged by the sun and complete with an automatic on/off feature.

Backed by more than 1,700 perfect five-star ratings, the innovative orbs are also weather-resistant. They're made of super durable plastic and have a sealed battery case so they can withstand summer rain showers and whatever else Mother Nature throws at them.

The Tonulax Solar Starburst Lights create an illuminating backdrop for evening swims and entertaining — just secure them firmly in the surrounding dirt, sit back and enjoy the show.

Don't sleep on these solar lights. They're known to go dancing in the dark. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 1,700 people have added a touch of whimsy to their yards with these solar lights.

Pros 👍

Customers are raving about the lights' intuitive setup: “Colorful, fun and easy to install,” wrote one reviewer. “... The lights shined brightly on the very first night after only a half day in the sun. I may have to get more.” Added another, "So pretty. I love how bright and colorful these lights are. And 'installation' was as easy as sticking the post into the ground. It doesn't get much better than that!"

Others were wowed by how beautiful the lights looked outside their home: “Magical at night," gushed this enthusiast. “... When there is a slight breeze, they sway — perfect just to sit and watch them." "Really pretty lights!" seconded a five-star fan. "... [They] make me smile when I see them on my deck! ..."

Cons 👎

Although most users were ecstatic over these lights, a few did have minor issues. One wrote, "Love these lights. They look so pretty and work great. Only complaint is they tend to "clump" in one direction rather than spread out. I am using them in container flowers."

Another shopper wished they could customize the lights a bit more. "I only wish the arms were adjustable and not just in one bunch. They sway together as one unit and you can't pull them apart to space them out."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

