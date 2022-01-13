Madonna shows off bruises in provocative photo shoot: 'Life has beaten me up'

Madonna shows off bruise while wearing Versace (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Madonna is flaunting her scars.

On Thursday, the 63-year-old entertainer shared several photos of herself rocking a custom silk Versace bathrobe and black lingerie. In two of the pics, Madonna gave her 17 million-plus followers a peek at a large bruise on her leg.

"Life has beaten me up! Do you think I give a F**k. Only the Devil Cares," she wrote.

Fans took to the comments to share how much they loved the look and praising the legend for her continued fortitude.

"The one and only one Queen," a poster said.

"We are all beaten by life but the important thing is to get up and you know how to do this very well!" one commenter noted.

"RESILIENT QUEEN," said a fan.

"Amazing as always," another added.

These photos come just after video emerged of Madonna hanging out with Kanye West and girlfriend Julia Fox. The video showed the "4 Minutes" singer dancing to Drake on a couch with the couple, with Floyd Mayweather, Evan Ross, Antonio Brown and others also in attendance.

During an interview with The Cut in 2018, Madonna noted that in addition to the sexism she dealt with at the beginning of her career, she is now faces another -ism.

“What I am going through now is ageism, with people putting me down or giving me a hard time because I date younger men or do things that are considered to be only the domain of younger women," she explained. "I mean, who made those rules? Who says? I’m going to keep fighting it ... It’s an outdated, patriarchal idea that a woman has to stop being fun, curious, adventurous, beautiful, or sexy past the age of 40,” Madonna asserted. “It’s ridiculous. Why should only men be allowed to be adventurous, sexual, curious and get to have all the fun until the day they leave this earth?’"