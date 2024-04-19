We made a freaky discovery while cleaning the toilet in our 700-year-old home

UK couple Rory and Tracy Vorster realized every child's worst nightmare after discovering a "monster" underneath the toilet of their 700-year-old home.

There was a “monster” in the bathroom.

A UK couple realized every child’s worst nightmare after discovering a gothic gargoyle behind the toilet of their 700-year-old home.

“I couldn’t believe it. I shouted up to my wife and said ‘I’ve found a thing,” cybersecurity worker Rory Vorster, 41, told South West News Service while recounting the imp-ressive find.

Accompanying photos show the stone imp, which has a hole for the mouth and a demonic face like something that’d adorn the door of Dracula’s castle.

The gargoyle in the bathroom. Tom Maddick / SWNS

“A lot of people implied [it was evidence of] a cult,” said Tracy Vorster, 40. Tom Maddick / SWNS

He and his wife Tracy, 40, a salon owner, had made the “grotesque” discovery earlier in April, over a month after moving into the 12-room domicile, which is located in Vicars Court, Lincoln.

The area is reportedly owned by Lincoln Cathedral and is believed to be the abode of a former vicar.

Due to the mansion’s size and their recent move, the couple hadn’t had a chance to explore their home thoroughly until then.

In fact, the “special” discovery happened by accident after Rory reportedly begrudgingly went to clean the bathroom at his wife’s behest.

While scrubbing the commode, the father-of-three happened upon the ghoulish-looking sprite underneath a wooden panel above the throne — like an ancient version of the elf on a shelf gag.

Hoping to get to the bottom of the toilet goblin, he and his wife asked the legions on social media. Many declared that the sculpture was evidence of cult activity, Tracy claimed.

They eventually learned from experts at Lincoln Cathedral that the carved visage was actually part of a drainage system dating back to the 14th century.

The “Survey of Ancient Houses in Lincoln vol. II” first described the medieval relic as a “grotesque mask which forms the drain.”

“I couldn’t believe it. I shouted up to my wife and said ‘I’ve found a thing,” cybersecurity worker Rory Vorster, 41, told South West News Service while recounting the freaky find. Tom Maddick / SWNS

The house was reportedly 700 years old. Tom Maddick / SWNS

“It would have been for a vicar,” said Tracy, who found it slightly suspicious that the artifact was concealed.

“Not entirely sure why they decided to cover it up,” she pondered. “It was well documented, but not that many people around here know it.”

Her husband suspected that the previous occupant had known about the bathroom gremlin as they’d lived there for 20 years.

“The house is so interesting, so I was almost expecting it to be honest,” said Tracy. Tom Maddick / SWNS

Rory believes that this is only the tip of the artifact iceberg.

“The whole of the house has kind of a hollow walling, so we immediately thought there could be more, in fact we’re almost certain now,” he declared.

Unfortunately, many of these treasures will likely stay buried; The couple can’t just “pull down the wall” as they don’t own the house, reasoned Tracy, who says she’s just grateful to have exhumed the gargoyle.

“My plans for it are to just enjoy it because of how interesting it is,” she said. “I have a desire to upkeep it.”

In fact, the Brit finds it hilarious that the “Indiana Jones”-evoking discovery happened because she forced her husband to clean the toilet.

“It all came about from our spat about not cleaning the bathroom,” she said. “Had it not been for him he wouldn’t have found it.”