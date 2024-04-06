‘I’m a Cardiologist, and This Is the One Type of Cheese (Yes, Cheese) I Swear By for Heart Health’

Different types of cheese

Let's be real: Cheese is the bomb. It's versatile, and delicious on its own or as part of a salad or sandwich. Putting out a cheese plate or charcuterie board at a party is top-notch hosting and adulting.

Yet, when focusing on your heart health, it's tempting to—with sadness—remove cheese from your diet. And it's true that some cheeses just aren't all that great for your heart.

"Some foods, such as those high in saturated fat and sodium, can increase someone's risk of cardiovascular disease," says Dr. Cheng-Han Chen, MD, a board-certified interventional cardiologist and medical director of the Structural Heart Program at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center. Conversely, a plant-based, high-fiber and low-saturated fat diet can be beneficial for heart health."

It's certainly true that cheese can have tons of saturated fat and sodium. But, here's the good news: "Cheese can be part of a heart-healthy diet," he adds.

Heck, a 2022 study in Nutrients found that people who consumed cheese had lower risks of heart disease, but more research on this topic is needed. Dr. Chen stresses there are caveats to consuming cheese as part of a heart-healthy diet.

"The cheese you choose [should not be] too high in saturated fat and sodium, and [eaten] in moderation," he says.

OK, so which cheese is a good one for heart health? Dr. Chen reveals his go-to.

Related: 'I'm a Doctor Who Treats Liver Conditions—This Is the Snack I Eat Almost Every Single Day'

The Best Cheese for Heart Health, According to a Cardiologist

Mozzarella is one of the best cheeses to add to a heart-healthy meal plan. "It's a good source of protein and calcium, and even contains probiotics that can benefit gut and immune health," Dr. Chen says. "Fresh mozzarella is also lower in saturated fat and sodium than other cheeses."

An ounce of mozzarella cheese contains more than six grams of protein, 143 milligrams of calcium, 138 milligrams of sodium and about 4 grams of saturated fat.

Sticking to diets lower in sodium and saturated fat is certainly essential for heart health. One such diet, the DASH diet, de-emphasizes sodium and fat while prioritizing produce and lean proteins. A 2023 study suggested sticking to it lowered the risk of cardiovascular disease. A similar diet, the Mediterranean, which doesn't focus as much on sodium reduction, is also considered heart-healthy, especially for women, according to a 2023 systemic review.

Dr. Chen says mozzarella's lower sodium and saturated fat make it a better choice than other cheeses.

Additionally, mozzarella adds to your daily protein intake. Protein is a building block for the body. According to 2020-published research, high-protein diets can help with weight loss and maintenance and lower the risk of developing obesity-related diseases (like cardiovascular). Generally, the USDA recommends that the average male adult consume 34 to 56 grams of protein daily and the average female consume 34 to 46 grams daily.

The USDA also stressed the importance of calcium for bone health. In their most recent dietary guidelines, they noted that nearly 3 in 10 people over 19 years old aren't getting enough. The USDA recommends that people 19 and older add 1,000 milligrams to their daily diet.

Good bones help prevent falls and injuries, which can prevent you from logging physical activity, which is vital to heart health. The American Heart Association recommends getting at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity movement per week.

That said, you'll want to look at the nutrition facts on the label of your mozzarella cheese, as the sodium count can vary. "It's a good idea to avoid mozzarella cheeses with too much sodium, as this can increase blood pressure, among other effects," Dr. Chen explains.

Related: Dealing With a Stomach Ulcer? These 5 Foods Will Actually Help, According to GI Docs

Cheeses to Avoid When Focusing on Heart Health

Dr. Chen says it's best to avoid or at least minimize consumption of heavily processed and manufactured cheeses. American cheese fits that bill. "These tend to be very high in saturated fat and sodium," he explains.

The American Heart Association suggests limiting sodium intake to 2,300 milligrams per day but ideally maxing out at 1,500 milligrams, especially if you have high blood pressure.

In fact, one stick of American cheese has a whopping 390 milligrams of sodium.

Craving the protein and calcium American cheese provides? Consider other foods with these vital nutrients. "The protein in cheese can be found in lean meat, while the calcium can be found in foods such as yogurt, beans and leafy greens," Dr. Chen says.

Related: 'I'm an Obesity Medicine Specialist Who Has Been Studying Weight Loss for 30+ Years—This Is the Afternoon Snack I Swear By'

Tips for Choosing Heart-Healthy Foods

According to Dr. Chen, there are a few general tips to remember when choosing foods for cardiovascular health. These tips include opting for foods that are:

High in fiber

Low in saturated fat

Low in sodium

Here's a good rule of thumb: "In general, the more processed a food is, the less healthy it is likely to be," Dr. Chen says.

Sources