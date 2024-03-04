I’m an airplane cleaner — I can tell how nasty your house is by this rude act

Dre, an American Airlines cleaner, called out "nasty" air travelers who maliciously leave trash, including used diapers, around their seats despite flight attendants' best efforts to keep the aircraft clean.

It’s just plane gross.

No one likes a litter bug — especially a mile-high one who leaves trash, recyclables and steaming human waste scattered about their seat on an aircraft.

Cabin crew members agreed with Dre online, saying people who leave garbage in their plane seats are like slobs in real life. demphoto – stock.adobe.com

And an irked airline worker is issuing fair warning to jet-setting jerks, saying their slob-like antics just won’t fly.

“It doesn’t matter how many times a flight attendant comes up and down an aisle with a trash bag saying, ‘Hey, do you have trash?,’” began Dre, a cabin cleaning agent for American Airlines, in a waggish scold of piggish passengers.

“Y’all still put the trash in the seat, y’all still [leave] containers of food on the ground, y’all still got Gatorade bottles in the seat,” he continued in the clip with over 63,000 TikTok views.

“Why did I find a diaper under a seat today?”

Dre went on to shame the sky-soaring schlubs — and their mamas — for the solvenly stunts.

“Y’all are literally so nasty, and I can only image what your house looks like,” he spat before conceding that his viral rant, regardless of its scathing delivery, would likely fall on deaf ears.

“People are still going to leave their trash in the f- -king seat,” the pro-tidier continued. “But I just had to come and let y’all know how nasty y’all are.”

Dre blasted flyers for deliberately stuffing trash beneath and in between their seats, as well as in seat back pockets, even though cabin crew members come around to collect trash. Getty Images

“I know your house stinks,” said Dre. “Your mom should have taught you better.”

Flight attendants and guilty good-for-nothings shared their strong sentiments on the subject beneath his video.

“I’m a flight attendant, and it’s so scary sometimes to think this is how people treat things and I can only imagine their homes. Especially with children,” chimed a cabin crew member.

Flight attendants claimed to have discovered dirty diapers, feces, condoms, stained underwear and used tampons left by passengers. Wirestock – stock.adobe.com

“I’m a [flight attendant] and I was cleaning before our next flight and someone left a diaper in the seat back pocket yesterday,” said another.

“It’s me [I] am guilty,” admitted a clutter culprit.

But she’s far from the only disgusting deadbeat.

Rather than spreading good cheers over the holidays, a passenger on a Christmas Eve Delta flight allegedly pooped their pants and spread the excrement all over the seat “like peanut butter,” according to a trending Reddit post.

In February, a separate airline attendant of 25 years took to the virtual tell-all platform, revealing that he’s, too, witnessed frequent flyers “fighting, sh–ting or p–sing” in their seats over the years.

However, the most stomach-churning sights he’s seen in the seats were, “used condoms, nasty underwear (male and female) and used tampons — just to name a few.”