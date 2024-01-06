Lynda Carter's all-time 'favorite mascara' is a drugstore classic — and only $6 at Walmart

From taking the world by storm in Wonder Woman to lending her gorgeous pipes to the world of Fallout 4, there's really nothing that actress and singer Lynda Carter can't do! And, at the age of 72, that includes looking absolutely fabulous. What's her secret? Well, the former Miss World USA has many favorite products that help her keep feeling (and looking!) ageless — and she recently shared a few of them with NY Mag. One of those classics caught our eye: Maybelline Great Lash Mascara.

Maybe you grew up wearing Great Lash, or, like me, you remember seeing it in your mom's makeup bag as a kid, easy to spot with its distinctive baby pink-and-lime-colored packaging. In fact, I'm pretty sure it was the first mascara I ever tried! Lynda, "still a Maybelline girl" as she proudly proclaims, has long been a devotee of Great Lash: "It’s still the one that doesn’t flake. It’s inexpensive. I can go to any drugstore and pick up my favorite mascara. It’s still the best one on the market. The pink and green. It’s a classic formula, and it always works. I’ve been using that since I started wearing mascara. Particularly on my lower lashes — when you’ve got moisturizer on, they flake, but Maybelline doesn’t flake. And it comes off when you wash your face... It just still is the one, and I’ve just tried them all. All of them."

What makes Great Lash so, well, great — even 50 years on? It's all about the formula, baby! The hypoallergenic, ophthalmologist-tested formula lengthens lashes and builds volume, without leaving clumps or globs in its wake. Plus, it conditions lashes with each coat, and it's safe for contact lens wearers, too.

A special aspect of Great Lash is also the wand, which beauty mavens know is just as important as the mascara itself when it comes to creating luxe-looking lashes. The lash-building brush doubles lashes and thickens their appearance, making it easy to get that full, falsies-style look. No wonder it's an Allure Readers’ Choice and Best of Beauty Award Winner!

To get the perfect application, the brand suggests an easy 3-step process:

Sweep the lash-building mascara wand from the root to tip of lashes. Continue building volume until your lashes are just as thick as you'd like them to be. Don't let mascara dry in between coats!

To remove, use any oil-free eye makeup remover — of course, Maybelline suggests their own Expert Eyes formula, an inexpensive treasure at just $4.

No Lasso of Truth needed here — Maybelline Great Lash is truly Lynda Carter's forever go-to! (Photo: Getty/Walmart)

Lynda Carter isn't the only mega-fan Great Lash has earned over the years — the mascara has over 3,000 five-star reviews at Walmart, too.

"This is the most wonderful mascara in the whole wide world, maybe in the whole universe, maybe in the whole galaxy and beyond!!" gushed one devotee. "I love mascara and this is so good that I use it to cover up scrapes on my motorcycle paint. If only the whole world would use this mascara there would be no more war, no more sick dogs, and lame children would get up and walk again." Woah!

A longtime user shared, "I have been using Maybelline Great Lash since 1971. I have sensitive eyes and washable is easy to remove. I need 2 coats of mascara most of the time but 1 is ok if rushed." The reviewer added a helpful tip, too: "3 coats might not look as good, but add a little extra to the tips if you have short lashes."

Another decades-long fan wrote, "I have tried a dozen or more different mascaras that always claim to be the best and always fall short and disappoint me. Great lash mascara has been my tried and true mascara for years! No matter what all the others claim, this mascara has been around for years because it works, plain and simple!"

