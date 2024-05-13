This Luxe Train Ride Through Vietnam Lets You Take In the Lush Countryside Over Afternoon Tea

Exploring Vietnam by rail is about to get far more appealing.

Anantara is rolling out a second Vietage train carriage in the Southeast Asian country on Wednesday, providing travelers with a luxurious way to travel between picturesque coastal cities.

The Vietage is unique in that it is a single carriage that connects to the government-run Reunification Express, whereas the British Pullman and the Orient Express are entire luxury locomotives. The first carriage, which debuted in 2020, runs daily between Quy Nhon and Da Nang. Entering service on May 15, the second carriage will operate a daily return journey between Quy Nhon and Nha Trang. The resort city of Nha Trang is known for its breathtaking beaches, diving sites, and seafood. It is also served by Cam Ranh International Airport, meaning you can easily fly in or out.

The train in the Vietnamese countryside.

The five-hour journey allows guests to traverse the Vietnamese countryside in the lap of luxury. Travelers will have the opportunity to see water buffalo, lotus ponds, rice paddies, and other local flora and fauna. Other notable sites include the mountainous province of Phú Yên, the city of Tuy Hòa, and Bình Thạnh Bridge.

The carriage itself showcases sleek modern interiors inspired by Indochine design, expansive picture windows offering sweeping views, and two private booths with a total of 12 reservation-only seats. You can also post up at the bar and watch the expert mixologist create railway-inspired cocktails and mocktails.

The bar.

Speaking of drinks, guests can enjoy free-flowing wines, cocktails, beers, soft drinks, teas, and coffee throughout the trip. You’ll also be treated to a sumptuous afternoon tea experience and an artisanal cheese and charcuterie platter. (A dedicated vegan menu is available, naturally.) You can also pre-order caviar and premium Champagnes ahead of your ride. To top it off, the dedicated spa area offers 15-minute head and shoulder treatments on the go.

Inside the carriage.

The best part? The Vietage by Anantara costs far less than the Pullman or Orient Express. A one-way ticket between Nha Trang and Quy Nhon costs just $420 per person, including the afternoon tea, the drinks, and the 15-minute massage. The train departs from Nha Trang in the afternoon and arrives at Da Nang after midnight. Running in the opposite direction, the train leaves Da Nang in the morning and gets to Nha Trang in the mid-evening.

For further information, please contact the Vietage by Anantara team by calling +84 256 368 6168 or emailing vietage@thevietagetrain.com.

