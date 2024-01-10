Why you can trust us
'Deliciously soft' bamboo queen sheet sets are as low as $30 (over 50% off)

Kristine Solomon
Updated

I’m an insufferable bedsheet snob. For me, sheets have to be undeniably soft, breathable, beautiful, budget-friendly and they should be made of an all-natural, nontoxic material. Well, imagine my shock when I discovered that Amazon has a deal on a set that ticks all those boxes. They're LuxClub Bamboo Sheets and they are on sale for just $30, down from $57 — that's 39% off, plus an additional on-page coupon for 15% off. (There are other LuxClub linens on sale today, but this is the deal you definitely don't want to miss.)

LuxClub

LuxClub 6-Piece Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen

$30$57
Save $27 with coupon

These sheets come in a range of colors and have special moisture-wicking qualities to keep you from overheating while you snooze.

Save $27 with coupon
$30 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

Good bedding is one of those things that has to be replaced more often than we'd like. And now is the time to stock up on LuxClub sheets — this is the lowest price we've seen for them all year! You'll get an entire six-piece queen set (with four pillowcases) for just $30.

Why do I need this?

The cat’s out of the bag by now, but I’ve known for a long time that bamboo is the secret to affordably luxurious sheets. Bamboo fibers happen to be silkier than cotton, and because they’re longer than cotton fibers, you need fewer of them. That means 400-thread-count bamboo sheets feel just as soft as 1,000-thread-count Egyptian cotton ones. Naturally that, in turn, means the bamboo set is less expensive to produce, too, and those savings are passed down to the customer.

And that’s what makes LuxClub Bamboo Sheets such a treat. You’re basically getting Egyptian cotton quality on a budget, plus a few perks that cotton doesn’t offer. Bamboo is naturally moisture-wicking, so it absorbs sweat and keeps you cooler than cotton, which retains heat.

Built to last

Another exceptional feature of bamboo is that it’s such a strong fiber. It’s reasonable to expect LuxClub Bamboo Sheets to last longer than cotton and stand up to repeated washing. They won’t tear or pill — in fact, they’ll get better with time. Bamboo is simply durable; that’s the long and the short of it.

This set is also built to accommodate deep mattresses — up to 18 inches deep, to be exact — so they’ll fit even if you’ve got a chunky mattress topper.

bed
Beauty, comfort, durability and affordability.

Nontoxic and ethically made

One of the reasons I sleep easily at night when I’m wrapped up in bamboo bedding is that I know it’s organic, so I don’t have to worry about toxic chemicals touching my skin. Even the dyes used in LuxClub Bamboo Sheets are safe.

Bamboo is also a renewable resource, so investing in LuxClub sheets means you’re investing in the planet. And it’s a relief to know that LuxClub sheets are produced by workers who are paid fair wages in both the company’s domestic and foreign facilities. The company treats its customers right, too, offering a lifetime guarantee. If at any point, you’re not satisfied with these sheets, LuxClub will take them back, no questions asked.

Beautiful, vibrant colors

It’s been established that bamboo is like heaven to touch, but LuxClub Bamboo Sheets are also incredibly easy on the eyes. This set comes in a mind-boggling 35 colors spanning the entire spectrum. If you’re into soothing neutrals like white, cream and pale pink, you’ll find them. If you prefer a cool hue like teal, plum or silver, they're here too. And if bright red, deep emerald or citrus-y lime is your thing, LuxClub also makes those statements.

dog sleeping
Sleep easy knowing you're investing in ethically made sheets.

What reviewers say

With over 126,000 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers have a lot to say about these sheets.

"Deliciously soft and comfortable, beautiful sheets," wrote a five-star reviewer.

“These sheets beat the very expensive brands, hands down,” added another. “Soft, comfortable and the perfect thickness.”

“I love the sheets. They are easy to move under and feel like sleeping in a cloud,” said this serene slumberer.

“After adding a thick mattress topper to a guest bed, we needed sheets with deeper pockets than the sets we had for this bed,” one gracious host posted. "They are remarkably soft and lightweight and came out of the dryer practically wrinkle-free."

Another wrote: “They are very comfortable and I would actually stack them right up with my $200 Vera Wang sheets. Don't hesitate to buy; the only con is it's harder to get out of bed.”

This sale is just for today: Stock up at a discounted price while you still can.

LuxClub

LuxClub 6-Piece Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen

$30$57
Save $27 with coupon

Choose from a huge range of on-sale colors. Each set features six pieces — a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and four pillowcases!

Save $27 with coupon
$30 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

