I got a pair of Lululemon Align leggings for Christmas and finally see what all the hype is about

As a shopping writer, I’ve tried my fair share of leggings. My closet of full of cheap options from Amazon, more expensive name-brand styles and everything in between. While some are definitely more comfy than others, I’ve never noticed that much of a difference among them, so I never considered splurging on the cult-favorite Lululemon Align Leggings. How different could they really be? Oh, how wrong I was. After finally receiving a pair as a gift, I learned these legendary leggings actually do deserve the hype.

Lululemon Lululemon Align Leggings These flattering size-inclusive leggings — available in sizes 0 through 20 — come in four different lengths. Believe me, you'll wear them constantly. $98 at Lululemon

I’ve been a fan of the brand and have other pieces from the line, but for some reason never took the plunge on the Align Leggings. When my sister surprised me with a pair for Christmas, I was excited to give them a try. My first thought? “Wow these are soft.” My second: “OMG these are comfortable.” And my third: “Why did I wait so long to get a pair?”

I’ve only had them for a short time, but I've hardly taken them off. It's the four-way stretch material that makes them so comfortable. They move with me in a really amazing way; I barely notice that I’m even wearing bottoms.

These are probably the softest leggings I’ve ever worn, and they sculpt me in a super flattering way without feeling tight or restrictive. I love that they're sweat-wicking. And of course, it's critical that they've passed the squat test: I never have to worry about these leggings becoming see-through when I bend down.

High-waisted and perfectly cut, Lululemon's Align leggings are also incredibly soft and cozy. (Lululemon)

These ultra-flattering high-rise leggings have a hidden pocket in the waistband that's just right for keys, cash, an ID or a credit card. The waistband actually stays put — it doesn’t slide down when I'm exercising. You shouldn’t have any trouble finding a perfect fit. Sizing goes from 0 to 20, and there are four full-length inseams to choose from: 23 inches, 25 inches, 28 inches and 31 inches.

My sister got me the classic black, but I’ve been thinking of adding more colors to my cart (there are 14 in total). I’ve also been looking at the versions with side pockets, and the flared styles too. At $98, they're definitely an investment but they're worth the cost. And hey, you don't necessarily have to splurge on a full-priced pair. A bunch of Align styles are marked down right now in Lululemon's End of Year Section. So if you’ve been dreaming of these leggings, don’t wait! I’m still mad at myself for taking this long to experience them. Grab them while you can.