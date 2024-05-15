Lucy the Elephant voted top roadside attraction in United States in USA TODAY poll

The best roadside attraction in America is right here in the Garden State, according to USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

The honor goes to Lucy the Elephant, Margate's prized pachyderm.

"Listed on the National Park Registry of Historical Landmarks, Lucy the Elephant stands six stories high in Josephine Harron Park. Visitors can stop by and have their photos taken with Lucy, and, for those who wish to go inside the elephant, guided tours are available," wrote USA Today.

Lucy's list was crafted as part of the Road Trips category of the USA TODAY 10Best project.

Voting took place between April 8 and May 6.

According to Weird NJ, "originally named 'Elephant Bazaar,' the 65-foot-high, 60-foot-long, and 18-foot-wide building was the brainchild of a real estate speculator named James V. Lafferty, who began building the pachyderm in 1881 in an effort to attract tourists and potential property buyers."

According to lucytheelephant.org, in 1887, Lafferty sold Elephant Bazaar to Anton Gertzen. In 1902, Sophia Gertzen renamed the Elephant Bazaar as Lucy the Elephant and turned it into a tavern. In 1903, Lucy became the summer residence of a British doctor and his family.

Over time, Lucy fell into disrepair. According to the website, "by 1969, the structure was nearly derelict and the owners of the property on which it stood had sold the land to developers. The elephant was slated for demolition. In a volunteer effort of heroic proportions, The Save Lucy Committee raised the funds to move the elephant to a city-owned property a few blocks away and to restore it.

In 1974, Lucy re-opened to the public for the first time in a dozen years, and she was named to the national landmark registry in 1976.

The attraction's website says that the area is family friendly, fenced-in and contains picnic areas.

Fun fact: Lucy gets her toenails painted every July in preparation for her birthday, which is celebrated on the Saturday closest to July 20, the day she was moved. The pedicure color is chosen by visitors and online voters.

Best Roadside Attractions in America

Lucy the Elephant (Margate City, New Jersey) Shealy's Official Skunk Ape Headquarters (Ochopee, Florida) World's Largest Ball of Twine (Cawker City, Kansas) Carhenge (Alliance, Nebraska) Dalmatian Fire Hydrant (Beaumont, Texas) Paul A. Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum (Logan, Ohio) Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox (Bemidji, Minnesota) Wheat Jesus (Colby, Kansas) Wall Drug Store Inc (Wall, South Dakota) Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum (Gibsland, Louisiana)

USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards Road Trips category, also had voters determine the Best Gas Station for Food. Royal Farms topped the results, but Whitehouse Station-based QuickChek made the list, clocking in at No. 7.

Best Gas Station for Food

Royal Farms Casey's Kwik Trip Rutter's TravelCenters of America Maverik QuickChek Weigel's QuikTrip Buc-ee's

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Lucy the Elephant one of top US roadside attractions in USA TODAY poll