Lucky Lady, a lost NJ pup who was found again: 'It's a great story of hope'

They say nobody wants to receive a call in the middle of the night.

For Steve and Carol Clonen, it was one of the best things that ever happened to them.

The couple from Whiting was going on two months without their dog, Lady, a 10-year-old pomeranian mix that escaped while being boarded in Southampton, Burlington County.

The dog went missing on Dec. 11, and despite lots of sightings, they couldn’t track her down.

Then they got the call that a concoction of hot dogs, bacon and rotisserie chicken led Lady into a trap. And more importantly, it led her home.

“I thought I was dreaming when I got the call. It was the best news I could have hoped for,” Steve said.

Steve and Carol Clonen welcome Lady home Feb. 2 after she went missing Dec. 11.

It took a calvary

While Steve and Carol had spent a lot of time out looking, they had also called in the calvary.

When Lady was initially lost, they got in touch with Melissa Melyan, a Forked River resident, who runs Sadie's Lost Dog Search and Rescue. The group is a completely volunteer effort by Melyan, who works with some volunteers to help find dogs. She’s found many dogs very easily.

Lady was not one of them.

Courtney Cangelose Kershaw is all smiles after trapping Lady to return her home.

“Lady was seven weeks of running around on multiple farms in multiple towns,” Melyan said. “With this one, I had help. My mentor was Glenn Orwan III. He ran Southern New Jersey Humane Tracking and Trapping. He retired, and they closed, but he was so great here. I needed him.

“And Courtney Cangelose Kershaw is a volunteer who spent a lot of time out there, tracking Lady. We showed her how to bait the trap. She did a great job.”

All of the people who worked on the Lady case were volunteers. They all work full-time jobs.

Lady was resourceful

And Lady didn’t pick a great time of year to get loose.

It was cold.

Some days were rainy.

There were two snowstorms during her journey.

But she was resourceful.

“She only lost half a pound during the two months,” said Melyan, who said Lady most likely visited feral cat colonies to share their food.

Lady didn’t make it easy, and there’s no doubt the entire time she was taking a tour of South Jersey, she missed her home.

A mix of bacon, hot dogs and chicken led Lady to the trap, where she was rescued.

“She was skunked, and had some ticks on her, but we give her medicine every three months for that, and she had no fleas, and the ticks were removed,” Steve said. “We took her right to the vet to get her checked out, then we took her to the groomer. She had two baths, but she still has the skunk smell on her.”

Smelly or not, Lady’s return was the best gift.

“I was in tears, so excited,” Carol said. “I told Melissa ‘I love you.” She went out in all kinds of weather in snow and rain, she was very dedicated to getting her back. At times I did lose hope, but in my heart, I thought I’m going to get a phone call one morning. Then at 1 a.m. I was sleeping. I heard the phone and two hours later, she was home.”

Lady appreciates it, especially because it was no easy task.

It required setting up cameras to find where Lady was hiding. Then, once they found her, Orwan set up cameras.

After finding out she was hanging around a farm in Tabernacle, they set the trap.

It was a fairytale ending.

“I do this as a volunteer, I could never take money from people who are desperate to get their family member back,” Melyan said. “It’s hard because I have a full-time job and all, but I couldn’t imagine if it was my dog.”

Melissa Melyan poses with Sadie, the dog who inspired her to help find missing dogs.

All for Sadie

Sadie's Lost Dog Search and Rescue honors Melyan’s dog Sadie, a boxer who would help find lost dogs.

Sadie was a great resource, but sadly she died last summer.

“This rescue is Sadie’s,” Melyan said. “She did so much great work. There were instances where we used her. She was used in happy cases, and some sad ones. She was an all-around good tracking dog.”

Melyan couldn’t even guess how many dogs her group has helped find their way home.

While she does it to help, she certainly gets a lot of out it.

“I gotta be honest, there's no better feeling in the world than reuniting a family,” Meylan said. “People don't understand, I could never charge anyone. I’m sure they'd pay, but I'm an animal advocate. I thank my parents every day for raising us to love animals.”

She also got to see a great scene when the family was ultimately reunited.

It felt so good.

“They told us: ‘Don’t expect her to know you at first.’ As soon as she came out, she gave us kisses and was glad to be back,” Steve said.

“When we opened up the car to take the trap out, she was a little scared,” Melyan said. “But then they started talking to her and her tail started wagging. She was very happy to be home.”

Almost as happy as her parents.

“Oh my god, it was wonderful,” said Carol, who like her husband and Melyan also credited strangers in the community for helping and caring. “We were so thankful. So many prayers, so many praying for her return. People came over with cards and toys and treats. Everyone was so happy.

“It’s a great story of hope. Prayer can move mountains. I wanted her found the first week, it took eight. It wasn’t on my time, it was on God’s time. But we got her back and that’s all that matters.”

