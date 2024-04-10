Luca Name Meaning

Luca is most often used as a boy name. Learn more about the origin and popularity of the name Luca.

Luca is derived from the Latin name, Lucas, meaning “bringer of light.” Some people also believe the name may be derived from the Latin word “lucus," meaning “sacred wood.” In Italy, the name is thought to mean “man from Luciana,” a reference to an ancient district in southern Italy. The biblical figure, Luke, has also made Luca a popular Christian name.









Origin : Luca is thought to have Latin and Italian origins.

Gender : In the United States, the name Luca is predominantly given to boys, but it can be given to children of any gender. In Hungary, for instance, the name Luca is a predominantly female name, although it’s pronounced differently.

Pronunciation: Loo-ka











How Popular Is the Name Luca?

The name Luca began to increase in popularity in the early 2000s. At the turn of the century, 297 babies were given the name Luca. In 2022, 7,803 boys were named Luca, up from 4,822 in 2020. In 2022, Luca was the 28th most common name for boys in the United States.



Name Variations

While the name Luca has Latin and Italian origins, there are variations from other cultures you may want to consider:

Lluc (Catalan)

Luc (Welsh)

Louka (French)

Loukas (Greek)

Lucas (Latin)

Lukas (Danish)

Łukasz (Polish)

Luke (Biblical)

Luuk (Dutch)



Similar Names

If you like the name Luca, consider these similar names:

Declan

Ezra

Finn

Levi

Liam

Lucius

Luna

Michael

Micah

Noah

Oliver

Common Nicknames for Luca

There are several cute nicknames for Luca, including:



Luke

Lou

Lu

Luki

Suggested Sibling Names

If you are considering naming your baby Luca, here are a few complimentary sibling names:

Arianna

Dominic

Emma

Ezra

Gavin

Gianna

Isabella

Michael

Oliver

Sophia

Viola

Walter

Famous People Named Luca

If you are wondering who else might share a name with your baby, here are some of the most famous people named Luca:

Luca Badoer , Italian racecar driver

Luca Cordero di Montezemolo , Italian businessman and former chairman of Ferrari

Luca della Robbia , Italian sculptor

Luca Ekler , Hungarian athlete (100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and long jump)

Luca Garza, American basketball player

Luca Guadagnino , Italian movie director

Luca Homonnai, Hungarian athlete (sprint canoeing)

Luca Ivanković, Croatian basketball player

Luca Kozák , Hungarian athlete (sprint hurdles)

Luca Prodan , Italian musician

Luca Sardelis , Australian actress

Luca Toni , Italian soccer player

Luca Zidane , French soccer player

Saint Luke, patron saint of artists, students, physicians, and surgeons









