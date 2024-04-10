Luca Name Meaning
Luca is most often used as a boy name. Learn more about the origin and popularity of the name Luca.
Luca is derived from the Latin name, Lucas, meaning “bringer of light.” Some people also believe the name may be derived from the Latin word “lucus," meaning “sacred wood.” In Italy, the name is thought to mean “man from Luciana,” a reference to an ancient district in southern Italy. The biblical figure, Luke, has also made Luca a popular Christian name.
Origin: Luca is thought to have Latin and Italian origins.
Gender: In the United States, the name Luca is predominantly given to boys, but it can be given to children of any gender. In Hungary, for instance, the name Luca is a predominantly female name, although it’s pronounced differently.
Pronunciation: Loo-ka
How Popular Is the Name Luca?
The name Luca began to increase in popularity in the early 2000s. At the turn of the century, 297 babies were given the name Luca. In 2022, 7,803 boys were named Luca, up from 4,822 in 2020. In 2022, Luca was the 28th most common name for boys in the United States.
Name Variations
While the name Luca has Latin and Italian origins, there are variations from other cultures you may want to consider:
Lluc (Catalan)
Luc (Welsh)
Louka (French)
Loukas (Greek)
Lucas (Latin)
Lukas (Danish)
Łukasz (Polish)
Luke (Biblical)
Luuk (Dutch)
Similar Names
If you like the name Luca, consider these similar names:
Declan
Ezra
Finn
Levi
Liam
Lucius
Luna
Michael
Micah
Noah
Oliver
Common Nicknames for Luca
There are several cute nicknames for Luca, including:
Luke
Lou
Lu
Luki
Suggested Sibling Names
If you are considering naming your baby Luca, here are a few complimentary sibling names:
Arianna
Dominic
Emma
Ezra
Gavin
Gianna
Isabella
Michael
Oliver
Sophia
Viola
Walter
Famous People Named Luca
If you are wondering who else might share a name with your baby, here are some of the most famous people named Luca:
Luca Badoer, Italian racecar driver
Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, Italian businessman and former chairman of Ferrari
Luca della Robbia, Italian sculptor
Luca Ekler, Hungarian athlete (100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and long jump)
Luca Garza, American basketball player
Luca Guadagnino, Italian movie director
Luca Homonnai, Hungarian athlete (sprint canoeing)
Luca Ivanković, Croatian basketball player
Luca Kozák, Hungarian athlete (sprint hurdles)
Luca Prodan, Italian musician
Luca Sardelis, Australian actress
Luca Toni, Italian soccer player
Luca Zidane, French soccer player
Saint Luke, patron saint of artists, students, physicians, and surgeons
