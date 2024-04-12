Lower Hudson Valley homeowners can score rebates for energy efficient upgrades. Here's how

Thinking of lowering utility bills by making your home more energy efficient? Some New York homeowners may benefit from New York state programs that offer thousands of dollars in rebates.

The first step, get a free energy assessment that flags potential health or safety issues and provides recommendations on how to improve your home's energy system.

As the state continues to promotes reducing greenhouse gas emissions, billions of dollars have been invested since 2016 to help decarbonize buildings and to support high-efficiency heating and cooling technologies. The goal is to reduce the statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050 from 1990 levels.

An example of an outdoor heat pump unit. This type of energy system can use less electricity for cooling than traditional air conditioners. Homeowners in New York may qualify for rebates if they've made energy efficient upgrades, like a heat pump installation.

Heat pumps an efficient HVAC solution

Courtney Moriarta, single family residential director at New York State Energy Research and Development, said buildings are one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in New York. Nearly 90% of existing homes were built more than 25 years ago and most homes need improvements, including sealing air leaks and upgrading insulation.

“If we can integrate energy efficiency and add electricity measure in existing buildings, we’ll be able to make those homes both healthier and more comfortable, at the same time reducing carbon pollution.” Moriarta said.

One of the most efficient Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems on the market today is the heat pump. It uses the energy in the air or from the ground outside homes “through the same type of system in a refrigerator that moves heat from one place to another.”

While heat pumps are powered by electricity, they use less electricity for cooling than traditional air conditioners and can eliminate the need for fossil fuels for heating, Moriarta said.

Depending on the type of heat pumps, the cost is about $10,000 or more, Moriarta noted. For homes currently using propane or oil for heating, heat pumps may help reduce energy costs by 10% to 20%.

Homeowners may be eligible for programs including Comfort Home Program that offers $1,000 to $4,000 rebates to low-income families and EmPower+ program that provides up to 20% of the cost of energy efficiency improvements.

