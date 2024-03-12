I love Belkin’s face-tracking iPhone stand — and content creators should too

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Video content has gotten so popular that even elder Millennials like myself have taken a turn on TikTok — where I quickly learned the limits of a two-handed filming crew. And that’s why Belkin’s impressive Auto-Tracking Stand Pro was one of my favorite highlights of CES 2024. It utilizes a wireless connection and Apple’s new DockKit standard to turn your iPhone into a camera person.

Available for $180, and perfect for everyone from vloggers to TikTokkers showing off what they’re wearing today, the Stand Pro can turn 360 degrees and even charge your phone while you film. But it’s not without its limitations — so let’s break down everything I love about it, and also the aspects that should give you pause.

Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro With DockKit





Easy pairing and support for the iPhone camera and a ton of apps makes Belkin’s face-tracking stand a perfect (albeit slightly pricey) tool for many content creators.



What we liked about it

Easy to use

Trying to do anything remotely complicated with camera work can get tricky and make you feel like you’re in way over your head, especially when video is involved. The Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is different, though: its big features are its simplicity. Setup is really easy — you just turn it on, hold your phone against its pairing symbol and tap through a few simple menus. Then, open any video app on your phone, and make sure your face is visible to the camera (whether you smile for said camera, or not, is your choice). The only way you could get confused is by remembering to turn its power on or off, via the subtle power button on the front.

Now, your phone will track you as you move left and right, up and down. Of course it has its limits, and we’ll get to those later, but the Stand Pro’s simple design makes it feel ingenious to use, as if you’ve unlocked some form of the Pixar lamp that’s also your videographer.

Testing it in the wild, there was a little bit of trial and error switching the team member who it was supposed to follow around, but it didn’t take much time to relearn my actual camera guy’s face.

It even goes unplugged and 360 degrees

Thanks to an internal battery (rated for five hours of usage) that charges over USB-C, the Stand Pro is not tethered to your desk or any power supply. If you are able to plug in while you’re using it, you get wireless charging thanks to the Stand Pro’s MagSafe charging pad that will power your phone, too. But the internal battery will let you record your video on the go, and on the scene. Still, if you plan to be gone for a weekend, think about packing a battery pack or to make sure you’ve got another way to charge via USB-C.

To test it out for myself, I brought the Stand Pro out in the field with me to record myself in front of the Metrograph movie theater in downtown New York City. I’ve taken plenty of first-person footage in front of and inside this theater before, but the Stand Pro let me actually go on camera without the awkward selfie angle. Also, its ability to rotate 360 degrees means I can show not just the theater’s facade, but also more of the neighborhood, all without moving my tripod.

I’m not going to say that walking in circles is necessarily fun, that freedom of movement is exciting.

Works with a ton of apps

Oh, and this is the kicker. No matter if you’re recording footage in Apple’s camera app, using one of the excellent third-party apps or going live on Instagram or TikTok, the Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro has you covered. It also works with FaceTime calls, Canva, YouTube, Zoom, WebEx, WhatsApp, Filmic Pro and even (for those whose bosses require it) Microsoft Teams.

The big caveat Belkin provides is that apps must support Apple’s new DockKit technology. So, if your favorite video recording app isn’t shown above, you might want to reach out to its developer to make sure or request the feature support.

What we didn’t like about it

It could go faster

Early in my testing, I quickly noticed how easily I could outspeed the Stand Pro when I was walking around it. While I was always in the frame, you could only see a fraction of the side of my head during those moments when I was accidentally walking too fast. So, if you’re using it while you walk around your bedroom, or show off a neighborhood, you’ll want to make sure your pace is steady.

Maybe I’ve always been a bit too energetic for my own good, but it’s kind of annoying to have to move a little slower when that’s not my standard pace.

For a first-of-its-kind product like this, though? I’ll allow it.

Height is a limiting factor

While the Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro can “look” up and down as you move around, its relatively short eight-inch height makes it a little limited on its own. Yes, some people love to shoot video from the street-level; I’ve seen the TikToks.

But that height is why I’m happy that Belkin’s added a little mounting slot that lets you screw a tripod into its base. And while I could gripe that I don’t want to need to buy another thing, I’m betting most content creators worth their salt already have a tripod (heck, I have two). Another solution that’s built into the hardware, though, would be fantastic.

It only supports iPhone

My apologies to the green bubble community, as they have been left out of another conversation. Yes, because the Stand Pro relies on Apple’s DockKit technology, this just won’t work with Android devices. I’m guessing Android users are verdant with envy about all of this, and hoping it will push Android or someone to create their own technology to support.

There is an alternative that supports Android (and iOS), though. The Pivo Pod starts at $110, performs face tracking, rotates 360 degrees and uses its own proprietary app for tracking your motion in video and more. That said, I appreciate how the Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro just works with the actual camera apps you use already.

Bottom line

For its ease of use and compatibility with all my iPhone apps, I’ve got to give Belkin credit for the way the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro just feels magical at times. It’s not the first of its kind and I wish its price were lower, but this stand’s iPhone camera integration is exactly what I want to see. And while I don’t make a ton of video content, the Stand Pro is the kind of thing that could help me start cooking up some footage in the kitchen where my hands would get too greasy for using my phone.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

