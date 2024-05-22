Love Barbara Palvin’s $345 Straw Bag? Get the Look for Just $22

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Channeling Barbara Palvin’s style is in the bag.

The model, who’s in France for the Cannes Film Festival, was photographed outside of Hôtel Martinez on Wednesday, May 22. She wore a cream bouclé jacket and short set with flower-adorned heels, carrying a woven straw handbag by Emporio Armani.

This mini bag is wildly cute for warm weather, and while it’s available for purchase, the $345 price tag may stop you in your tracks. How about adding something similar to your collection — but for 94% less?

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Get the Gimue Straw Woven Crossbody Bag for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

This $22 Amazon bag may be small, but it’s a show-stopper. It’s fun yet sophisticated — and it will have compliments heading your way non-stop. Like the Armani bag, it has a woven straw shell and faux-leather handles. It can also be worn two ways: hands-free with the removable crossbody strap or in hand a la Palvin. Feel free to clip on any charms of your choice as well!

This dainty purse is ready for brunch, the beach or any other summer occasion. It’s the perfect size for everyday essentials, and it’s chic enough to wear to nice events like destination weddings or waterfront dinner dates. Such a hidden gem!

Amazon

Think you’d prefer a different size or shape? A different type of handle? You can check out seven other straw bags that drew our attention during our search below!

