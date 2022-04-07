Lourdes Leon is ‘stunning’ as she flashes her armpit hair — again — in new Calvin Klein campaign

Lourdes Leon displays her armpit hair in Calvin Klein's latest collection with Palace, CK1 Palace. (Photographed: Palace's Alasdair McLellan for Calvin Klein. Styled by Max Pearlman)

Lourdes Leon is turning heads in her latest campaign with Calvin Klein because of a very visible accessory: armpit hair.

Leon, the daughter of music legend Madonna, can be seen posing for the brand’s newest collection with skateboard-fashion brand Palace, “CK1 Palace,” which officially drops online on April 8.

In the photos, the model is seen showcasing her long brown hair as it hangs down to her waist while she rests her arms behind her head and proudly shows off her underarm fuzz — something she's done before, including on the red carpet of the Met Gala in September, as part of the Spring 2021 Marc Jacobs campaign and in a 2018 selfie with her famous mom.

She also took to Instagram to share a video clip and additional images from the new campaign:

Shot by Palace photographer Alasdair McLellan and styled by Max Pearlman, the collection layers Palace’s playful, graphic aesthetic onto Calvin Klein’s signature underwear, denim, tees and fleece — including women’s underwear, a first for Palace.

Needless to say, fans were all about the edgy collaboration.

"She looking good! Thanks for showing real bods," one comment read, with another user adding, "Lordes is stunning!"

While not all comments were positive, Leon's fans were quick to defend her, with one writing: "If anyone is bothered by unshaven armpits, don't watch it. I'm always amused by the indignant voices of the incels."

The campaign comes days after Leon shared images from another big modeling job, for Burberry, in which she showed off nude ensembles alongside the likes of Bella Hadid, Jourdan Dunn and Ella Richards.

The model has been using her platform to speak openly about art, expression and the importance of cultivating a healthy environment in the fashion world.

“I want to create a world in which models have more agency over what they’re doing, and they’re not just silent clothing racks,” Leon told her mom's longtime bestie Debi Mazar in an October discussion for Interview magazine. “That’s the age that we’re coming into in the fashion world: models as personalities and artists.”

Leon is also cognizant of making healthy choices when it comes to spending time on social media.

“Instagram is not real,” she said. “It’s the biggest lie of all time. People create personas on Instagram that are nothing like who they are in person, and it’s the scariest thing to me, because I’m the same everywhere."

“I’ve been judged from a young age, but I think that privacy is the reason why I was able to keep my wits about me and not find myself in a mental asylum,” she added. “I want to figure out who the f*** I am before I let anyone else try to tell me who I am, you know?”

