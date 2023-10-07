Shoppers in their 60s and 70s say their secret to looking younger is this $9 collagen cream

When it comes to anti-aging treatments, you typically have to use multiple products to target different skin issues. Some work to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while others can help smooth and firm sagging skin, or keep it hydrated and glowing. While you can continue to play shell out umpteen dollars for a slew of serums and creams, thousands of skin-care junkies say you need only one: L'Oreal Collagen Moisturizer, which they call a “miracle in a jar.” Even better, right now it’s on sale for just $9 (down from $11).

The fast-acting face cream is packed with powerful ingredients like collagen, shea butter and glycerin, which work together to hydrate, smooth and firm skin, leaving you with a glowing complexion. The noncomedogenic moisturizer is dermatologist-tested and safe to use on even the most sensitive or allergy-prone skin.

This hearty face cream helps restore the skin's "cushion" overnight. In a consumer study, shoppers said their skin looked smoother after just one week! And they felt their fine lines and wrinkles minimized in appearance after just four weeks.

An effective anti-aging cream for less than $10? Yes, please! (Photo: Amazon)

So it’s no wonder that multitudes of Amazon shoppers are fans of the fast-acting collagen cream. “This moisturizer absorbs well and makes my skin feel young and healthy,” said one nearly 60-year-old shopper.

“This is a fantastic cream. It is very lightweight yet lasts the entire day. Just a dab is all that is needed. I have been using it for at least 10 years and I am always asked what is the secret to no wrinkles at 69 years old,” raved a smitten senior.

Even octogenarians are singing its praises: "I have used this moisturizer for, what seems like forever. I'm now in my mid-80s and people that don't know me think I'm in my late 60s or early 70s. They always ask me what my secret is, and I tell them about this moisturizer.”

And if these glowing reviews still haven’t convinced you, another shopper says it's so effective, they called it their “holy grail.” Ready to see what all the hype is about for yourself? Shop this miraculous anti-ager while it’s marked down to just $9.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum $15 $22 Save $7 See at Amazon

Raemao Massage Gun $50 $90 Save $40 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $22 $27 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask $22 $30 Save $8 See at Amazon

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $20 See at Amazon

Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Crest Whitening Emulsions Gel Pen Kit $29 $50 Save $21 See at Amazon

Laura Geller Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer $23 $36 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $15 $25 Save $10 See at Amazon

Poppyo Blackhead Remover $30 $46 Save $16 See at Amazon

Heeta Scalp Massager $7 $9 Save $2 See at Amazon

Pritech Electric Callus Remover $24 $30 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Pura D'or 20% Vitamin C Serum $15 $17 Save $2 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $10 $15 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

FeelinGirl Seamless Bodysuit Shapewear $28 $70 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Playtex Wireless Bra $13 $39 Save $26 See at Amazon

Wirarpa High-Waist Briefs, 5-Pack $24 $40 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Vive Long-Handled Shoe Horn $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Akk Memory Foam Walking Shoes $41 $80 Save $39 See at Amazon

Fuinloth Quilted Vest $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Lviefent Plaid Flannel Shacket $26 $68 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Travelambo Leather Wallet $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $11 $16 Save $5 See at Amazon

Shapermint Wireless Bra $28 $48 Save $20 See at Amazon

Efan Oversized Hoodie $35 $53 Save $18 See at Amazon

Feethit Sneakers $36 $46 Save $10 See at Amazon

Brabic Bodysuit Shapewear $17 $40 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants $23 See at Amazon