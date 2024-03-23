'Loose fitting without being frumpy' These comfy capri pants are down to $22

Spring has sprung but the warm weather is just starting to catch up with the calendar. And because this tricky transitional period calls for trendy transitional clothes, right now we're eyeing these breezy capri pants from Dibalong. They're soft, dreamy and just right for when the weather can't make up its mind. And right now the Amazon Big Spring Sale has 'em for just $22!

Why is it a good deal?

Normally, these extra-comfy lounge pants go for $56, but right now, you can score them for over 60% off! Available in 14 colors including Apricot, Royal Blue and Plum (prices vary slightly by color), you might want to snag a few while they're still in stock. Sizes range from S to 4XL.

Why do I need this?

Perfect for when the weather is a little too chilly for shorts but too hot for full-length pants, these short pants are about as versatile as you can get. Made with a blend of polyester and spandex, you can expect these stretchy pants to be buttery-soft wash after wash. They move with your body, which means you can do yoga or pilates in them or wear them when you drape yourself on the couch to see if B&B can make a comeback with 3 Body Problem. To make them easy to pull on, they have an elastic waistband, but they also have a drawstring so you can adjust the fit. And did we mention the Dibalon capri pants feature two deep side pockets so you always have somewhere to put your phone?

Nearly 5,500 shoppers give these comfy pants a five-star rating. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Nearly 5,500 shoppers rave about how luxuriously soft and comfy these pants are — and they're buying them up for a variety of reasons.

"If you have skin sensitivities like me and require extra soft clothes, you’ve hit the jackpot," shared a rave reviewer. "These pants, despite being super comfy, look very fancy too! The open leg at the bottom is perfect for my overly muscular calves. The top of it is stretchy in a gentle way so that it doesn’t apply too much pressure. I also have EDS and fibromyalgia and need clothes that are easy to put on and off."

"Nice comfy pants," shared another. "They are exactly what I wanted. Fit is perfect and maybe a little big but still good enough. They almost have a lounge wear feel to the fabric but heavier. Very comfortable and look nice on and are good quality for the price. I would buy again."

"Bought many pair assorted colors of these pants for easy access to my knee bandages after knee replacement surgery," wrote another five-star reporter. "They are perfect. Even slept in them many times while re-cooperating. Size is generous. Stretchy lightweight fabric is super comfortable. Machine wash & air dry wrinkle free. Easy elastic pull up w tie waste. Will continue to buy in more colors & wear all the time.

"My mother is 68 and is a woman of comfort," a final fan wrote. "She is modest, but does not like long dresses. These are her Summer pants, because they are soft, loose fitting without being frumpy, and they have pockets."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer $15 $27 Save $12 See at Amazon

XSoul IPL Hair Remover $70 $120 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 1 Hour Express, 20 Strips $30 $55 Save $25 See at Amazon

Style

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $10 $16 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Feramox Invisible Ring Size Adjuster $9 $11 Save $2 with coupon See at Amazon

Arolina Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Merokeety Cap-Sleeve T-Shirt $14 $20 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Warner's No Side Effects Wireless Bra $27 $46 Save $19 See at Amazon

Your Spring Sales Shopping Guide: Spring sales are in the air, headlined by Amazon’s Big Spring sale event. Our expert editors are curating all the best spring sales right here. Follow Engadget to shop the best tech deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, hear from Autoblog’s car experts on the best spring auto deals on Amazon, and find spring sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Read more about how we review products and deals: Our deal-hunting team of writers, editors, and testers around the country are all seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature deals we believe will save you money.