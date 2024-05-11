Looking for something to do in Bartlesville? We've got you covered

April 1 to May 22

Gentle Yoga with Lesta at Elder Care are Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. from April 1 - May 22. Cost is $5 per class or $80 for all classes. This 8-week session includes gentle stretching, core strengthening, and breathing techniques. Lesta will guide you through each movement, emphasizing endurance, postural correction, and coordinated balance. Suitable for all levels. The cost is $5 per class, or $80 for the 8 weeks. Five participants are needed to make the class. Sign up by March 27 at Elder Care (918) 336-8500.

Weekly on Saturday

History and Haunts at the Dewey Hotel 8 to 10 p.m. at the Dewey Hotel, 801 N Delaware St. Dewey. Spend an evening at the Dewey Hotel and experience some of the hotel’s unique histories while taking a lantern-guided group tour into some of the rooms, usually blocked off access to guests. Each journey will be unique, as you can never predict what our fellow specters will do during the tour, or what you might hear or see. Tickets are $4 to $5. For more information or tickets, call 918-534-0215.

Through September 4

Woolaroc Animal Barn and Mountain Man Camp at the Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve, 12 miles SW on Hwy 123 from US 60. One of the most popular spots for children at Woolaroc is the Animal Barn which houses some of our favorite furry friends, including rabbits, chickens, goats and donkeys. Do you want to learn how to throw a tomahawk or shoot a black powder long gun? Get transported to an 1840s fur traders’ camp where you will experience hands-on engagement with our mountain men who educate and entertain. For more information, go to woolaroc.org or call 918-336-0307.

Saturday, May 11

26th annual The Good, The Bad, and The BBQ to benefit Elder Care 6 to 10 p.m. at Hughes Ranch, 63 County Rd 2696. Join us in celebrating with The Clydesdales, a Horseshoe Ring Toss, Silent and Live Auction and live entertainment. Will you ride with The Good or The Bad this year? Tickets begin at $100 each. For more information, go to https://abouteldercare.org/bbq/ .

Kiwanis Catch and Release Free Fishing Derby 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Jo Allyn Lowe Park, 2400 Locust Road. Ages 3-6/ 7-9/ 10-12 All children must be accompanied by an adult and bring their own tackle and bait. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call 918-977-3400 or go to the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville website, https://www.bartlesvillekiwanis.org/.

Gracefest 2024, featuring Jordan St. Cyr 6 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams. Get ready for a day of free music and community at GraceFest on the Green, brought to you by B the Light Mission. Enjoy food trucks, worship and fun for the whole family.

Monday, May 13

Oklahoma Connections Academy Hosts Blood Drive 1:15 to 5:30 p.m. at Homeland at 2501 SE Washington Blvd. OBI will have the bloodmobile in the parking lot. Please donate if you can, and tell your friends! If we can get 22 donors, we will earn a scholarship for one of our NHS seniors. To schedule a time, call Donna at 918-977-3285.

Tuesday, May 14

Life Line Stroke Awareness Screening, hosted by Bartlesville Lions Club. For more information regarding the screenings or to schedule an appointment, call 1-844-591-7160or text the word circle to 216-279-1607.

Thursday, May 16

Music on the Lawn 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Frank Phillips Home, 1107 Cherokee. Pack your lawn chairs and a picnic! We're bringing live music to the lawn that the whole family can enjoy. Free admission. For more information, call 918-336-2491.

May Lunch & Learn – “Nellie Johnstone Demonstration at the Park” noon to 1 p.m. at Johnstone Park, 100 N Cherokee Ave. Feature guest speaker and former education Coordinator, Betty Keim, will give a brief presentation on the history of Nellie Cannon Johnstone and our city’s famous oil well. Following the presentation, guests will be given a working demonstration of the well, by Dan Droege, as it gushes water! Guests are encouraged to bring their lunch or enjoy light refreshments provided by BAHM. The Museum is open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (closed on weekends and holidays) at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue, 5th Floor. Museum entry is free, but donations are always welcome. No reservation is necessary. If you have questions, you may reach Bartlesville Area History Museum staff at (918) 338-4290 or history@cityofbartlesville.org

Saturday, May 18

Woolaroc Spring Train Ride 9:30 a.m. at Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve,1925 Woolaroc Ranch Road. The trail ride covers approximately 15 miles of scenic terrain. Riders frequently report catching sight of some of the wildlife that call Woolaroc home during the ride, including species such as as bison, elk, and deer, as well as the preserve's free-ranging herd of longhorn cattle. The $50 fee per rider includes overnight primitive camping on Friday prior to the ride, the ride itself which lasts throughout Saturday morning and afternoon, admission to Woolaroc, and lunch and dinner on Saturday. For m ore information on requirements or to purchase tickets, call 918-336-0307.

Model Train Show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Washington County Fair grounds, 1109 N. Delaware St, Dewey. Come see all operating train layouts of all scales, kids zone, and buy, sell & trade vendors. For More information, contact Vernon Guess at 918-361-6084 or www.ReindeerPass.com

Monday, May 20

Kiddie Park 2024 Diverse Needs and Abilities Night 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bartlesville Playground. Kiddie Park, 205 N Cherokee Ave. Jane Phillips Society will be sponsoring this FREE night for children, youth and adults with differing needs and abilities. The park will be closed to the general public, but families and siblings are welcome to come enjoy the fun with your loved ones. Rides available for all ages. For m ore information, email Kiddieparkbartlesville@gmail.com.

Wednesday, May 22

Community Connect Seminar – “What are YOU Missing?” 3 to 4 p.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Features Andrea Wagner, Au.D., CCC-A. Topics covered include How normal hearing works, Different types of hearing loss, Explanation of Over-the-Counter hearing aids vs prescription hearing aids, and When to consider amplification/hearing aids/cognitive implications. There is no cost to attend. Open to all adults. http://weblink.donorperfect.com/Hearing. For more information, call 918-336-8500.

Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 26

59th Annual Delaware Pow Wow 6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday, and 10a.m. Sunday at the Fred Fall-Leaf Memorial Campgrounds, Road 600, 3 miles East of Highway 75 on Road 600, near Copan. Each day there will be a full schedule of events with vendors and a concession stand. Free admission and free parking. For more information and a schedule of events, go to https://tinyurl.com/42hy6nax.

Thursday, May 30

Seniors Connect Dinner With Friends, “Two Guys with Guitars” 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Award-winning Americana recording singer-songwriter Tom Davis performs original songs from his four albums. Kevin Knowles is a talented Smooth Jazz musician, composer, and producer. Tickets are $13.50 per person. Must RSVP by May 23 at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/May-Dinner or call 918-336-8500.

The Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise calendar runs on Wednesdays and Saturdays. To get your event listed, send notices to Darla Rivera at dlindauer@oklahoman.com.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Bartlesville Calendar for May 11