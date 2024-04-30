Looking for a pet? Great. These cute animals are looking for a home

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Elliott is a male adult Siamese mix cat. He is fully vetted, neutered, and just a sweet, loving guy. Please come see him and take him out for some interaction and attention. You won’t be disappointed! Find him at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 N. Spring St., by phone at 931-648-5750, or online at www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices.

Phoebe is an adult Australian Cattle Dog/Heeler mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, good with other dogs, and house-trained. She is also fine with cats and children. She knows basic commands and loves to chew on sticks and her toys. Phoebe will go to her new home with some of her favorite toys. She is a lover and snuggler and loves being with her people. If you would like to be part of her journey and can be that special person for Phoebe, please call 931-801-1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com. Find the online adoption form at https://tinyurl.com/4tay8r8d.

Jupiter is a young female Pit Bull Terrier mix. This sweet girl is fully vetted, spayed, and house-trained. Jupiter is special needs as she is on medication for allergies and is on special food to help her skin. She will need eye drops too and regular vet visits for her allergies. The rescue will continue to help her adopters with medical bills. Jupiter does well with children and prefers to be the only pet in the home. She can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com.

