Looking for a Mother’s Day brunch spot? Here are the 5 best on Hilton Head, Tripadvisor says

Brunch is one of America’s favorite mealtimes, as it traditionally takes place between late-morning and early afternoon and can accommodate either breakfast or lunch cravings.

For Mother’s Day, which will take place on Sunday, brunch is a popular mealtime option for families.

Here are five of Hilton Head Island’s best brunch stops, according to an updated list by Tripadvisor.

Southern Coney & Breakfast

Coming in fifth, Southern Coney & Breakfast is an American-style cafe and diner that offers vegan and vegetarian options for its guests. Pancakes are the specialty of this brunch and lunch establishment, which can be found at 70 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Watusi Cafe

Ranked fourth overall on the list, Watusi Cafe sources fresh, local products from Palmetto State farmers within the state. This family-owned establishment uses all-natural meats, fresh fruits and vegetables. Watusi provides environmentally conscious gluten-free hay straws, biodegradable plant-based cups & lids and sugar cane to-go containers. They can be found at 71 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.GT International Cafe

GT International Cafe

GT International Cafe scored third on the list and is described as a “down-home destination” that caters to guests’ breakfast and brunch needs. The American-style cafe offers vegetarian and vegan meals as well as gluten-free options. The “2023 Travelers’ Choice Award” winner is open daily and can be found at 807 William Hilton Parkway on the island.

Palmetto Bay Sunrise Cafe

In second place, Palmetto Bay Sunrise Cafe has been around since 2002 and has garnered much attention since it first opened. This brunch option offers gluten-free and vegan options, a dog-friendly patio, with both indoor and outdoor seating. This local brunch hot spot is located in Palmetto Bay Marina at 86 Helmsman Way, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Links, An American Grill

And finally, ranked as the number one brunch spot on Hilton Head Island by Tripadvisor at the beginning of 2024, Links, an American Grill is located on the south end of the island in the Sea Pines community of Harbourtown. The establishment offers beautiful views of the Harbourtown Golf Links golf course where the annual RBC Heritage is held. This favorite can be found within the Harbor Town Clubhouse at 11 Lighthouse Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

A french toast brunch option served at Links, An American Grill within Harbour Town Clubhouse in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island, SC.