Looking for more ways to have fun this summer? Use this to explore Southern Indiana

People will now have more fun exploring Southern Indiana with the SoIN Fun Trail digital passport.

The digital passport allows visitors to explore Floyd County and Clark County with friends, family or even alone. Those who complete stops will earn discounts and special offers.

Southern Indiana has two other digital passports running throughout the year, according to a news release — Scenic SoIN and Inspired SoIN.

Here is what to know about SoIN Fun Trail:

What is SoIN Fun Trail?

SoIN Fun Trail is a digital passport for people to explore locations in Southern Indiana including attractions, restaurants and stores.

Is SoIN Fun Trail free?

Yes.

When does SoIN Fun Trail run?

The tasting loft at Huber's Orchard, Winery & Vineyards

The passport can be used until Sept. 2. The first day was Monday.

How does SoIN Fun Trail work?

The participant will get the pass on their phone — click the "Sign Up" button online and register using your phone number and email. The participant will get the passport sent via text and email, and it can be used instantly. No mobile app is required. The participant will check in to the locations they visit using their phone's GPS.

Are their prizes with SoIN Fun Trail?

Ten20 Craft Brewery in Clarksville, Ind.

Yes, and many.

"With each check-in, you’ll earn points, which you can use to 'shop' for gift cards to your favorite spots in SoIN, or use your points to rack up entries for the grand prize drawing," the website states. "You might even earn enough points to claim multiple prizes!"

The first 20 people to complete the passport will earn a t-shirt.

There is also a grand prize, which includes a one-night stay at TownePlace Suites in Jeffersonville, a gift card to J&B Magic Shop & Theater, a 1-hour pickleball clinic at Goodbounce and a gift card to RecBar 812.

What places can I visit with SoIN Fun Trail?

Here are some of the places you can explore with the SoIN Fun Trail:

Derby Dinner Playhouse

Faidodos

Floyd County Carnegie Library Cultural Arts Center

Hope Coffee Co.

Huber's Orchard and Winery

Maxwell's House of Music

NoCo Arts and Cultural District

River Run Family Water Park

Ten20 Craft Brewery Clarksville

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: This digital passport lets you explore Southern Indiana, win prizes