Looking to host an event in Springfield? Here's how to rent space at city, park facilities

Are you planning a large event, or just looking for a place to host a small get-together with friends and family? In addition to the many private event spaces in Springfield, there are dozens of publicly-owned spaces, pavilions and community rooms that can be rented with a little advance planning.

What public facilities in Springfield are available to rent?

Both the City of Springfield and Springfield-Greene County Park Board offer spaces for the public to rent. Most of these are pavilions in parks all across the city. Three fire stations offer community rooms, while larger venues like the Lake Springfield Boathouse and the Davis House are available for bigger events. For a complete list of rentable properties through the Park Board visit www.parkboard.org/rentals.

Community rooms are available for rent at Fire Station 1, 8 and 12.

If you're looking for a venue for a larger event, such as a wedding, here's what's available:

Davis House: Holds 200 with fees starting at $1,200;

Jordan Valley Park: Holds 25-5,000 with fees starting at $600;

Lake Springfield Boathouse: Holds 80 with fees starting at $300;

Northview Central Ballroom: Holds 300 with fees starting at $225;

Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park: Holds 500 with fees starting at $200;

Springfield Botanical Gardens: Holds 15-200 with fees starting at $100, varies depending on the facility within the gardens;

Timmons Hall: Holds 105 with fees starting at $100;

Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden Moon Deck: Holds 100+ with fees starting at $500.

Larger events may also require a Special Event Permit. To see if your event would necessitate one, check out all the conditions on the city's website.

The Park Board also offers various birthday party rentals, lock-ins, sports complex rentals and other experiences. For more information and full list of available options visit www.parkboard.org/birthdays.

How do I rent a picnic pavilion in Springfield?

The pavilion at Silver Springs Park on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

While the capacity of park pavilions varies, any gathering with 30 or more people requires a reservation. Pavilions are typically not rented November through March because restrooms are closed for the winter. Pavilions in parks without restrooms are generally first come, first served, though parties of 30 or more are asked to contact the Park Board at 417-864-1049. Those interested in renting will need to fill out an application to get the event permitted by park board staff, which will include contact information and cover the scope of the event.

Most pavilions can be rented for $50 per four hours. Any facility can be rented by calling the park board for four or eight hours. Outside of those durations, the gathering would count as a special event and pricing and requirements would change. A full list of facilities and associated phone numbers can be found on the park board website. Pavilions are equipped with picnic benches, and many are situated adjacent to playgrounds.

Things to know about renting a Springfield community room

A community room at Fire Station #1 on East Grand Street on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Capacity in all community rooms is limited to 50. Community rooms cannot be used for any sales or transactions.

The rooms can be used any time between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., though reservations cannot exceed eight hours in length. Consecutive or reoccurring bookings are not allowed, and no organization may use a community room more than two times in a 60-day period. All rentals cost $65 per booking.

Reservations can be made online on the Springfield Fire Department website or in person at the Springfield Police & Fire Training Center at 2620 W. Battlefield Road. Station tours are not part of the reservation but can be requested with at least 10 days in advance notice.

Community rooms cannot be used for any political activities. Additionally, the use of open flames, including candles, is prohibited. For the full list of community room use rules, visit www.springfieldmo.gov/460/Community-Rooms.

Can I bring my own alcohol?

No, you cannot bring any alcohol onto any park property or fire department property. On park property, alcohol may only be served by Park Board staff or licensed caterers, which would also require a Parks Alcohol Permit and liability insurance.

What if I need to cancel?

Fire station community room reservations can be changed or canceled with at least 24 hours advance notice to receive a full refund.

To receive a refund, minus $10 processing fee, for a park pavilion rental, it must be requested at least 10 days prior to the event. If the cancellation is done within the 10-day window, the fee will not be refunded, though Jenny Edwards, Public Information Administrator for the park board, said the parks would try to reschedule the booking instead.

Cancellations for the larger event venues, like the Lake Springfield Boathouse, must be made 30 or more days before the event date to receive a 50% refund.

Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader. Have feedback, tips or story ideas? Contact her at mmieze@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: How to rent Springfield park pavilions, public facilities for events