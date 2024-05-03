Looking to grab a drink? Here are the top two bars to visit on Hilton Head, Tripadvisor says

Are you a night owl who doesn’t know many places open on Head Head Island after dark or someone looking to find their new favorite adult beverage?

Contrary to what many might believe, there are several bars on Hilton Head Island for both locals and tourists to enjoy.

Here are the top two bars located on Hilton Head Island, according to Tripadvisor.

Tiki Hut

The Tiki Hut is a beachside, “barefoot bar” that offers guests sand volleyball, beach lounge chairs & live music. The beach bar, open since 1977, can be found alongside one of Hilton Head’s beaches at 1 S Forest Beach Drive and is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.

Featuring a tropical, tiki-like atmosphere, the locale is described as a “go-to” for good times and has live entertainment daily. The locale’s drink menu features frozen beverages, hand-crafted cocktails, Tiki Hut favorites, beers and cans, specialty margaritas and floaters to add to any drink.

Pool Bar Jim’s

Pool Bar Jim’s is a beachside, open-air bar that offers guests a variety of tropical cocktails. Located at 10 N Forest Beach Drive at the Seacrest Oceanfront Resort, Pool Bar Jim’s is open daily from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The locale is “a favorite among locals and visitors alike due to its laid back island vibe, aesthetic atmosphere, and delicious frozen cocktails,” detailed the rental company.

The bar has released two different books depicting a plethora of tropical cocktail recipes for guests to try if they find themselves away from the bar.