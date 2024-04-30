Looking to fly out of Kansas City? Here’s where you can go for less than $100 now

Joseph Hernandez
·1 min read

Looking for a summer destination on a budget? Kansas City International Airport offers plenty of cheap flights from its terminal.

The 14 airlines at KCI can take visitors to many locations across the United States, and you can save some money along the way. Whether you are looking for a summer beach trip, seeking to escape Kansas City for a few days or not planning on an immediate return, there are tons of options available.

Here’s a look at eight flights for under $100 from Kansas City on travel service websites Kayak and Skyscanner and where they can take you.

Where can I fly from Kansas City for cheap?

Las Vegas

  • Cost: $37 for a one-way

  • Direct or nonstop? Nonstop

  • Airline: Spirit

  • Airport: Las Vegas International Airport

Denver

  • Cost: $51 for a roundtrip flight

  • Direct or nonstop? Nonstop

  • Airline: Frontier

  • Airport: Denver International Airport

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

  • Cost: $61 for a roundtrip flight

  • Direct or nonstop? Direct with a stop in Orlando

  • Airline: Spirit

  • Airport: Fort Lauderdale International Airport

Newark, New Jersey

  • Cost: $70 for a one-way flight

  • Direct or nonstop? Nonstop

  • Airline: United

  • Airport: Newark Liberty International Airport

Orlando, Florida

  • Cost: $74 for a nonstop roundtrip flight

  • Direct or nonstop? Nonstop

  • Airline: Spirit

  • Airport: Orlando International Airport

Los Angeles

  • Cost: $74 for a roundtrip flight

  • Direct or nonstop? Nonstop

  • Airline: Spirit

  • Airport: Los Angeles International Airport

New York City

  • Cost: $78 for a one-way

  • Direct or nonstop? Direct, with a stop in Charlotte

  • Airline: American

  • Airport: LaGuardia Airport

Prices are accurate as of Monday, April 29.