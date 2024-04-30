Looking to fly out of Kansas City? Here’s where you can go for less than $100 now

Looking for a summer destination on a budget? Kansas City International Airport offers plenty of cheap flights from its terminal.

The 14 airlines at KCI can take visitors to many locations across the United States, and you can save some money along the way. Whether you are looking for a summer beach trip, seeking to escape Kansas City for a few days or not planning on an immediate return, there are tons of options available.

Here’s a look at eight flights for under $100 from Kansas City on travel service websites Kayak and Skyscanner and where they can take you.

Where can I fly from Kansas City for cheap?

Las Vegas

Cost: $37 for a one-way

Direct or nonstop? Nonstop

Airline: Spirit





Airport: Las Vegas International Airport

Denver

Cost: $51 for a roundtrip flight

Direct or nonstop? Nonstop

Airline: Frontier

Airport: Denver International Airport

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Cost: $61 for a roundtrip flight

Direct or nonstop? Direct with a stop in Orlando

Airline: Spirit

Airport: Fort Lauderdale International Airport

Newark, New Jersey

Cost: $70 for a one-way flight

Direct or nonstop? Nonstop

Airline: United

Airport: Newark Liberty International Airport

Orlando, Florida

Cost: $74 for a nonstop roundtrip flight

Direct or nonstop? Nonstop

Airline: Spirit

Airport: Orlando International Airport

Los Angeles

Cost: $74 for a roundtrip flight

Direct or nonstop? Nonstop

Airline: Spirit

Airport: Los Angeles International Airport

New York City

Cost: $78 for a one-way

Direct or nonstop? Direct, with a stop in Charlotte

Airline: American

Airport: LaGuardia Airport

Prices are accurate as of Monday, April 29.