Looking to fly out of Kansas City? Here’s where you can go for less than $100 now
Looking for a summer destination on a budget? Kansas City International Airport offers plenty of cheap flights from its terminal.
The 14 airlines at KCI can take visitors to many locations across the United States, and you can save some money along the way. Whether you are looking for a summer beach trip, seeking to escape Kansas City for a few days or not planning on an immediate return, there are tons of options available.
Here’s a look at eight flights for under $100 from Kansas City on travel service websites Kayak and Skyscanner and where they can take you.
Where can I fly from Kansas City for cheap?
Cost: $37 for a one-way
Direct or nonstop? Nonstop
Airline: Spirit
Airport: Las Vegas International Airport
Cost: $51 for a roundtrip flight
Direct or nonstop? Nonstop
Airline: Frontier
Airport: Denver International Airport
Cost: $61 for a roundtrip flight
Direct or nonstop? Direct with a stop in Orlando
Airline: Spirit
Airport: Fort Lauderdale International Airport
Cost: $70 for a one-way flight
Direct or nonstop? Nonstop
Airline: United
Airport: Newark Liberty International Airport
Cost: $74 for a nonstop roundtrip flight
Direct or nonstop? Nonstop
Airline: Spirit
Airport: Orlando International Airport
Cost: $74 for a roundtrip flight
Direct or nonstop? Nonstop
Airline: Spirit
Airport: Los Angeles International Airport
Cost: $78 for a one-way
Direct or nonstop? Direct, with a stop in Charlotte
Airline: American
Airport: LaGuardia Airport
Prices are accurate as of Monday, April 29.