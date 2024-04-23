Looking to buy a generator? Stock up on emergency supplies on tax-free weekend in Texas

Texans have a chance to stock up on essential household supplies without paying as much as 8.25% in sales tax.

This weekend, from Saturday to Monday, is the emergency preparation supplies sales tax holiday in Texas, when residents can purchase certain items tax-free. The holiday is tied to preparation for natural disasters over the year such as hurricanes, tornadoes or wildfires.

Shoppers can buy tax-free items in a variety of ways, whether online, telephone orders or in stores. For online and telephone orders, the item has to be paid for by the customer during the exemption period but can be delivered past this weekend.

The tax-free holiday starts at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and ends at midnight Monday. In the event of needing a refund or other help, the Texas Comptroller recommends calling 800-252-5555 for assistance.

TAX-FREE ITEMS AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE IN TEXAS

Items that qualify as tax-free have price caps.

Portable generators less than $3,000 are tax-exempt, as are emergency ladders (not extension ladders) and hurricane shutters under $300. Items purchased for less than $75 that qualify include:

Axes and hatchets

Batteries (single or multi-packs)

Can openers (nonelectric)

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage

Fire extinguishers

First-aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Ice products (reusable and artificial)

Light sources (candles, flashlights, lanterns, etc.)

Phone chargers Radios (including two-way and weatherproof)

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

Certain self-care items are always exempt from sales tax if they’re labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes.

WHAT’S NOT TAX-FREE?

While a ton of items are tax-free during the weekend, there are several supplies that are not, such as:

Medical masks and face masks

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes

Gloves, including leather, fabric and latex

Toilet paper

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

WHAT SHOULD BE IN YOUR DISASTER KIT?

Every home should have a disaster supply kit, recommends the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Several items that should be in a disaster kit will be tax-free Saturday to Monday. Top of the list is at least a three-day supply of food, plus a gallon of water per day per person or pet. Also:

First aid, medication and hygiene supplies

Batteries, chargers, flashlights, a radio, a whistle, matches/lighter

Car evacuation supplies, including road maps

Emergency documents such as IDs, insurance, wills, financial statements, phone numbers, photos of each family member and proof of where you live.

The disaster supply items are meant to be stored in a portable container or backpack for easy access during an emergency. A full list of checklist items can be found here, along with safety videos on how to create an emergency plan.